Game Of Thrones Vet Rory McCann Has A New TV Adaptation On The Way, And He's Finally A Leading Man

Scottish actor Rory McCann is most known to fans as Sandor “The Hound" Clegane on Game of Thrones. The Hound was a major role for McCann, but he wasn't quite a leading man in the world of Westeros. Now, he will get to step into the spotlight as a star. McCann just landed a new TV adaptation of a book series!

The DCI Daley book series, written by Denzil Meyrick, is set to be adapted for television, according to The Book Seller, and will star Rory McCann as the leading man. While there currently isn’t a platform for the series to release on, Ocean Independent will be adapting and producing DCI Daley. Scottish playwright and screenwriter Anthony Neilson is writing and directing the show.

DCI Daley is a detective series filled with whodunnits spanning across eight books. The adapted TV series will have eight parts and will likely cover a book in each part. Denzil Meyrick has been writing books in the series since 2012 so it will be nice to finally see those words come to life on screen.

Rory McCann was a major fan favorite as The Hound on Game of Thrones. While he wasn’t in all of the seasons, he did appear in all but the fifth. His character, like many on the HBO hit, definitely had it rough as The Hound was left for dead at one point. But now McCann will be doing something different.

Before Rory McCann was an actor, he had a surprising profession that would make you wonder just how he ended up where he is. The Game of Thrones vet was actually an axeman before becoming an actor, and he even used those skills in an episode of the HBO fantasy series. Perhaps he can use those same skills while solving cases in DCI Daley?

Meanwhile, there is currently no other news on the DCI Daley TV adaptation, but hopefully more news will release in the coming months about the show making progress. At the very least, news of a network or streaming platform giving a pilot order would be a step in the right direction. This series sounds intriguing and with the way procedurals perform on television, it wouldn’t be surprising if this one got picked up.

It will be nice to see Rory McCann in an actual leading role now following Game of Thrones. His time as Sandor is something that will never be forgotten but fans can definitely use more of him. There are plenty of books adapted into TV series that do extremely well, so fingers crossed DCI Daley will be the next!

Hopefully we’ll get more news on it soon but in the meantime, check out some suspenseful shows to watch to keep you occupied! And stay tuned to CinemaBlend for any more updates.