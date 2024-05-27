General Hospital Actors Pay Tribute After Johnny Wactor Was Shot And Killed At 37

Late on Sunday, word came down the pipeline that General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor had died on Saturday morning after leaving work in the area of Downtown Los Angeles. He’d reportedly happened upon someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car, and had approached the person not realizing what was going down and believing his car was getting towed.

The incident happened at 3.25 a.m. after Wactor had been filming scenes at a Downtown Los Angeles bar. Multiple suspects were on the scene when he left work and approached his vehicle, and one of them reportedly looked up and then shot him. He had been with one of his co-workers when the incident happened, according to his mother, Scarlett Wactor.

He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The actor was only 37.

Jon Lindstrom, longtime resident of Port Charles, who has played Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain during the daytime show’s run, called Wactor a “talented young guy." He also shared his emotions after learning the young man had died in such a senseless fashion. He paid tribute on X :

When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news. Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world. I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P.

Actor Parry Shen, who has been involved with General Hospital between 2013 and 2023, and who played Brad on the series, shared a post that was both a fitting tribute to Wactor and a glimpse into who the actor was as a person. He shared event photos with Johnny and wrote on X :

Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck. Fit as all hell but also loved ice cream and ate all the junk I did as well. We all were cheated of many years with him.

The official General Hospital “family” account also shared a message about the actor, writing everyone was “heartbroken” to hear the news. They also shared a post on X.

The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Wactor’s agent David Shaul shared a statement (via CNN ), calling his client "committed to his craft" through his work in Los Angeles.

[Johnny was] not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. … Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.

Ashton Arbab, who had a run on the show until 2020, also wrote on X about spending time with his “TV dad.”

Absolutely heartbroken while typing this. Johnny Wactor was not only my tv dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, an inspiration and a one of a kind actor. May your soul rest in peace. Heaven gained an Angel.

While plenty of stars get their start on soap operas, Wactor had actually jumpstarted his own career with a gig in Army Wives between 2007 and 2009 on Lifetime. He subsequently appeared in a slew of TV shows, including but not limited to Westworld, Criminal Minds and NCIS.

Wactor had been a major part of the General Hospital family for several seasons between 2020 and 2022, playing Brando Corbin, the son of Bonnie Borroughs’ Gladys Corbin. The actor appeared in 164 episodes of the ABC show, and has gone on to make appearances on Station 19 and in other projects on the TV schedule in the time since. His upcoming gigs included American Sognare, Tawny and Nightmare Diaries.

We’ll keep you updated if more developments break.