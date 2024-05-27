General Hospital Actors Pay Tribute After Johnny Wactor Was Shot And Killed At 37
It was devastating news for his General Hospital family.
Late on Sunday, word came down the pipeline that General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor had died on Saturday morning after leaving work in the area of Downtown Los Angeles. He’d reportedly happened upon someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car, and had approached the person not realizing what was going down and believing his car was getting towed.
The incident happened at 3.25 a.m. after Wactor had been filming scenes at a Downtown Los Angeles bar. Multiple suspects were on the scene when he left work and approached his vehicle, and one of them reportedly looked up and then shot him. He had been with one of his co-workers when the incident happened, according to his mother, Scarlett Wactor.
He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The actor was only 37.
Jon Lindstrom, longtime resident of Port Charles, who has played Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain during the daytime show’s run, called Wactor a “talented young guy." He also shared his emotions after learning the young man had died in such a senseless fashion. He paid tribute on X:
Actor Parry Shen, who has been involved with General Hospital between 2013 and 2023, and who played Brad on the series, shared a post that was both a fitting tribute to Wactor and a glimpse into who the actor was as a person. He shared event photos with Johnny and wrote on X:
The official General Hospital “family” account also shared a message about the actor, writing everyone was “heartbroken” to hear the news. They also shared a post on X.
Wactor’s agent David Shaul shared a statement (via CNN), calling his client "committed to his craft" through his work in Los Angeles.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ashton Arbab, who had a run on the show until 2020, also wrote on X about spending time with his “TV dad.”
While plenty of stars get their start on soap operas, Wactor had actually jumpstarted his own career with a gig in Army Wives between 2007 and 2009 on Lifetime. He subsequently appeared in a slew of TV shows, including but not limited to Westworld, Criminal Minds and NCIS.
Wactor had been a major part of the General Hospital family for several seasons between 2020 and 2022, playing Brando Corbin, the son of Bonnie Borroughs’ Gladys Corbin. The actor appeared in 164 episodes of the ABC show, and has gone on to make appearances on Station 19 and in other projects on the TV schedule in the time since. His upcoming gigs included American Sognare, Tawny and Nightmare Diaries.
We’ll keep you updated if more developments break.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.