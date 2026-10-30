Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Added A Member To The McAllister Household, But For How Long?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

I was excited when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage teased that Missy Cooper would return for the Halloween episode, and even more thrilled now that it seems she might be sticking around. The McAllister family welcomed in Georgie's sister to stay with them, but I'm wondering just how long this could last.

Missy is staying with the family after a fight with Mary, who is still feuding with Georgie after he found out she was dating Fred Fagenbacher. Mary believes that Missy egged the Cooper house after she made her change out of her Spice Girls costume, as her Ginger Spice outfit was inappropriate.

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In reality, the eggs were thrown by Mandy's mother, Audrey. She was upset that Mary made a better Halloween costume for Cee Cee after she tried and failed to make one herself. She welcomed Missy in partly out of guilt, but to further stick it to Mary as part of their ongoing feud.

As for how long Missy will be living with the McAllisters, CinemaBlend can at least confirm she'll be back in next week's episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Check out the pic below from "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night.":

(Image credit: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros.)

The picture and title alone suggest that Georgie and Mandy will struggle with keeping Missy under control while she's in the house, which may encourage them to try to get Mary to take her back. That much is confirmed by the synopsis, but can the couple get his sister back with their mom before they lose their minds?

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We have no idea officially how long Missy will stick around with the McAllisters, but she's not seen in promotional pictures for the episode after "A Ten-Year Reunion and an Outta-the-Box Thinker." As such, I'm going to guess that Missy and Mary will reach an understanding, if only for the sake of the show's plot.

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After all, Raegan Revord is just a recurring guest star on the series, despite being a series regular on Young Sheldon. Missy's ending on the series really bummed me and Revord out, so I'd love to see her get the chance to have more stories fleshing out the character. Until then, best we enjoy these upcoming episodes she's appearing as we don't know how many more we'll get.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Things seem to be going smoothly for the married couple in spite of all the chaos around them, so I'm just waiting for a big blowup between them.