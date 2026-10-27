I Just Found Out Iain Armitage Nearly Appeared On Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Why He Chose Not To

All this time we've waited for a chance for Iain Armitage to appear as Sheldon on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, only to learn it was offered the very first time there was a chance to. Now fans are learning the story behind why Armitage shot down the initial offer to return, and why the door is still open for the future.

As the new CBS sitcom airs Season 3 on the 2026 TV schedule, Armitage hasn't been seen in his popular role since the Young Sheldon finale. Thanks to the book Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy (via TVLine), we've learned from Armitage's mother, Lee, that Georgie & Mandy wanted him in Season 1, but the actor thought it was too soon:

They wanted Iain to be on the Thanksgiving episode... and they were kind and generous about it. The more I think of it...we maybe could have gotten to a 'yes,' but he and his agent thought it was important to do other roles first. Maybe there would be some time in the future where it could happen, and that would be wonderful.

What's interesting is that co-creator Steve Holland previously admitted they considered asking Iain Armitage to return, but later realized his return distracted from the story. Obviously, it's a game of he said/she said, but I find it strange that both stories paint it as though they turned down the other. At least we got Craig T. Nelson back as Meemaw's boyfriend Dale!

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Fortunately, Iain Armitage went on to confirm in author Jessica Radloff's book that he could appear on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage one day. While the timing may not have been right in Season 1, it could always happen in a future season:

Neither of us are the kind of people to close ourselves off to any possibility. And I love Montana [Jordan]. It would be fun to be there with all of them.

Armitage has a well-documented friendship with former co-star Montana Jordan, and even found time to visit him after the birth of his daughter. Jordan also told CinemaBlend that he loves Armitage and told us earlier this year that he saw him as a brother. It's clear there's no bad blood between them, and certainly something that came down to business before anything else.

I do hope to see Sheldon on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage eventually, so that it can resolve a longstanding plotline from The Big Bang Theory. It's revealed in the original series that Georgie and Sheldon grew apart after his father's death, and that was rooted in resentment toward him running off to college while Georgie stayed behind in Medford to care for their family. Ultimately, the two brothers mended the fence, but it'd be nice to see a falling out between them that leads to future decades of limited to no contact.

Granted, this kind of reunion would put a damper on things, and Georgie & Mandy has so much heartache on the way. Perhaps it's good the writers have time to figure out how to make this whole thing work first, so we can get the best return from Sheldon possible?

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For now, we'll just continue to enjoy Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which airs new episodes on CBS on Thursdays. Season 3 is off to a great start so far, and with all this new chatter about Iain Armitage, I have to wonder if we'll see him in an episode later this year.