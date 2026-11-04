Young Sheldon Alum Gets Real About Why Georgie & Mandy Cameos Are Getting ‘Harder’ To Do

Young Sheldon fans have already been gifted with guest appearances from fan-favorite characters on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. However, there’s one alum who has been noticeably absent from Season 3 so far (and I don’t mean Iain Armitage's Sheldon). I always look forward to seeing Mary or Missy Cooper show up (and bring drama into the titular couple’s life). However, my favorite franchise alum just got real about why further cameos are becoming trickier to do.

As a fan of The Big Bang Theory, when I started Young Sheldon the character I wanted to meet the younger iteration of Connie Tucker (a.k.a. Meemaw) and boy, did she deliver! Annie Potts perfectly brought Sheldon’s beloved grandma after June Squibb's initial portrayal on TBBT. At this point, Potts has appeared on the spinoff a few times, but she has since been cast a series regular on the medical drama Best Medicine. Just recently, the veteran actress explained to Us Weekly the downside of juggling two shows:

It’s a little harder to do them both now. It just depends on if they can squeeze me in. On that show — because it’s a three-camera live audience — they take every third week off. But we never take any time off here. It’s just pedal to the metal, 15 hours a day, every day — until Christmas. So I imagine that it will be until after Christmas when I’m able to do [Georgie and Mandy] again.

Both shows have been airing on the 2026 TV schedule around the same time and are on separate networks. (Georgie & Mandy is on CBS, Best Medicine is on FOX.) So it’s understandable that Potts hasn’t found time away from Best Medicine Season 2 to shake things up with the Cooper-McAllister household. She also brought up the varying number of hours it takes to film the hour-long dramedy versus the YS spinoff (which brought back The Big Bang Theory 's live-audience format ).

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Still, as Potts alludes to, there's still the possibility for us to see Connie during a holiday episode. It should also be noted that Best Medicine will reportedly hav 14 episodes this season, while Georgie & Mandy typically has about 22. So there may be a window of free time where Potts can stop by, and I really hope she does, because I’m dying to get Meemaw's opinion on the current family feud , given she usually doesn't mince words.

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The show’s predecessor was also notorious for sneaking in cameos or nods to TBBT characters, mostly thanks to voice-over narration. So I love that Georgie & Mandy keeps with the tradition. Besides, it’d be weird if the spinoff ignored the other characters who still live nearby. Plus, if George can make a post-humorous appearance than there has be a way to get another visit from Meemaw. (Though it’s important to point out that Potts just says it's "harder" for it to happen and not that she'll never reprise the role.)

Whether it’s bringing in Missy’s angsty teen energy or the continuing tension between Georgie and his mom, the writers definitely know how to make use of their Cooper family members. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed that Connie will show up sooner rather than later, even if it’s to stop by for a quick Christmas visit. I desperately need her to stir (and spill) the tea, and I know she'd deliver more than presents.

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Those installments can also be streamed next day with a Paramount+ subscription .