How Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Will Change Missy Following The Loss Of George Sr. In Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord will reprise her role as Missy Cooper when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage joins the rest of the shows premiering on the 2024 TV schedule, but she'll be different than fans remember her. Ahead of the latest adventure for Georgie and his new family, EP and co-creator Steve Holland shared how the character will change following George Sr.'s death, which happened in Young Sheldon.

Revord revealed Missy's ending on Young Sheldon bummed her out, but there's a chance things might get better for her on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Holland spoke to TV Insider about the character's return and how she'll be different in the new series:

She’s still Missy, but she’s gone through the loss of her dad and she’s acting out and she’s being rebellious a little bit. And this is another thing on Georgie’s plate where he’s trying to balance being a husband and a father and also being a caretaker to his sister who’s having some struggles. I think it’s going to be a really fun dynamic to see the two of them in.

As a Young Sheldon fan who believed a Missy Cooper spinoff series should have happened, I'm delighted to hear this news. Missy's anger directly conflicts with Georgie's over-optimism in the face of any issue he has, so it'll be interesting to see him deal with Missy and her rebellious side.

Why Is It Called Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Anyway? A Big Bang Theory Refresher (Image credit: Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.) Here's what you should know.

Missy was already in a rebellious stage during the final seasons of The Big Bang Theory prequel, and felt largely ignored by her family compared to Sheldon and Georgie. Following the sudden and tragic death of George Sr., Missy became angry and even snapped at Pastor Jeff in the final episode when he tried to console her.

In The Big Bang Theory, we know that Mary heavily leaned into religion following George's death, and we saw that impact on Missy in Young Sheldon. Her mother was spending so much time at the cemetery that she hadn't been home much, and her daughter was feeling very alone in her mourning. Perhaps that's why we'll see her in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, as she's looking for more family in this trying time. Hopefully, Georgie doesn't struggle too much dealing with his sister in addition to everything else that is on his plate.

Raegan Revord is not the only Cooper family member who will appear who was previously in Young Sheldon. It's been confirmed that Annie Potts will return as Georgie's "Meemaw" Connie in the first episode. I'm happy that's happening because Connie played a huge part in helping Mandy get on her feet in Young Sheldon. It would be a shame not to see her appear in this series.

Ultimately, I'd love to see the remaining Cooper family appear in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but this is a good start for now. I'm sure we'll eventually see Mary pop by to see her granddaughter, and maybe even Sheldon will make an appearance on some random holiday, or something. That said, we know he wasn't too close to his brother after leaving for college, so we'll have to wait and see on that one.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on CBS on Thursday, October 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're counting down the days here at CinemaBlend and ready to see if the latest entry in The Big Bang Theory franchise can match the previous two shows in terms of quality.