I'm Glad Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Will Keep One Feud Going Past The Premiere

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode, "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returned to the 2026 TV schedule and picked up on the wild cliffhanger at the end of Season 2. Georgie barred Cee Cee from seeing his mother because Mary was dating Fred Fagenbacher. The episode reunited Cee Cee and Mary, but she and her son are still at odds.

I'm happy to see that just because Mary is allowed to see her grandchild, she won't stop seeing Georgie's biggest rival. This is too big of a problem to resolve in one episode, and according to the showrunner, we'll see it play out throughout the course of the season. I'm excited about that, and happy this season will give us a bit more to chew on than episodic drama.

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(Image credit: Troy Harvey/CBS)

Georgie's Feud With Mary Will Continue In Season 3

TV Insider caught up with EP Steve Holland about the situation between Mary and Georgie, and why they decided to keep the feud going throughout these new episodes. In short, it's a new dynamic that keeps the show fresh, and presents an opportunity for Georgie to grow:

We've never seen Mary and Georgie at war in this big a way. I think mother and son are similar in that they're both incredibly stubborn, and neither one wants to back down from their position. For us, it was like, 'Well, why would we put this to bed in Episode 1? We've got a whole season to write.' I think this is an interesting storyline to play out. And can Georgie accept it? Is there a moment where he can wrap his head around this?

Georgie being able to embrace his mother's relationship with Fred Fagenbacher would be a huge step forward for him. Heck, it would be a major step forward for most people to have their mother date their worst enemy. Given that, I'm just not sure he'll ever be able to come to terms with this, unless something major changes in him being rivals with Fagenbacher in the tire world.

(Image credit: Troy Harvey/CBS)

Can Georgie Accept His Mother Dating Again After His Father's Death?

In Mary's defense, Georgie wasn't too fond of her first boyfriend either. This all ties back to the idea that he doesn't want her moving on after George Sr.'s death, which is an unrealistic request.

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As sad and sudden as it was that George Sr. died, Georgie has to come to grips with the fact that life goes on. Whether or not his mother dates is not his decision to make, and while he can have opinions on it, he can't stop her.

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Now, I do have to say I still don't 100% trust that Fred Fagenbacher still doesn't have it out for Georgie. Could he sabotage this relationship simply by trying to make a move against the tire shop? Let's not forget that would impact Mary, who put her own house up as collateral so he could buy out Jim McCallister.

Fortunately, we'll have many episodes in Season 3 to see how Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will handle this feud. I guess if this season doesn't end in Georgie & Mandy's split, I can be invested in seeing where it goes for Fred and Mary!