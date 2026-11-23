Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has been in more than a few seasoned actors during its run. Now, for Season 3, the producers have recruited a veteran from one of the best sitcoms of all time, and I couldn't be happier with this casting decision. Cheers actor John Ratzenberger will join the fun in an upcoming episode amid the 2026 TV schedule, and I'm hoping the door is open for future appearances.

According to TV Insider, Ratzenberger will join the CBS series during its December 10th episode, which will air on the network and be available to those with a Paramount+ subscription on streaming. Known for his role as mailman Cliff Clavlin on Cheers, Ratzenberger plays a World War II veteran named Davey, who crosses paths with Jim McAllister (Will Sasso) when he attends a community bingo night. Here's what Ratzenberger had to say about it:

[Jim] and his bride come in, and they’re uncomfortable at first because there’s a bunch of old people in there, but eventually they warm up to it, they understand the meaning of it.

It sounds like a great episode for Jim and Audrey, who have struggled to come to grips with aging in the past couple of seasons. Jim selling his tire shop to Georgie allowed him to retire, but it has now left him with a lot of spare time on his hands that he doesn't know how to fill. Could this bingo night become a new tradition for him and Audrey?

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A friendship with Davey and other people at the bingo hall could help them increase their social circle and make some friends with some people older than them. Jim and Audrey aren't quite senior citizens just yet, but with all their free time, it wouldn't hurt to get some advice from their elders on how to best spend the spare time they have on their hands.

With all the guest stars coming to Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the question still lingers as to whether Iain Armitage will reprise his role as Sheldon Cooper this season. This comes after recent reports that there was an offer for him to return in the first season, but Armitage ultimately declined.

The good news is the show isn't struggling to find talented guest stars elsewhere, as I'm sure people will be happy to see John Ratzenberger. It'll be great to see him doing something in addition appearing in a Pixar movie, and he seems plenty amped up about the role. There's also a personal layer to this casting, as Ratzenberger mentioned that his father was a veteran. With that, he was eager to take on this new role.

As far as what's on the way for Georgie & Mandy, that's an excellent question. The titular couple hasn't had a lot of issues this season, though there's seemingly going to be some offer where Mandy can take a job outside of Medford. We've known for a while that Georgie isn't down for that idea, so I'll be curious to see what he has to say.

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Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 3 is a joy to watch so far, and I don't expect that to change anytime soon! Be sure to stream the show on Paramount+ as well, and know that with that same subscription, you can stream John Ratzenberger's work on Cheers.