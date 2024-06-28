Why Young Sheldon's Missy Should Get Her Own Spinoff To Join The Georgie And Mandy Show

Young Sheldon is over, but before fans of the family series get too down about the show being over, a spinoff is already on the way to the 2024 TV schedule. Soon enough, we'll be watching Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage on CBS and with a Paramount+ subscription. I'm grateful to see The Big Bang Theory franchise continue in a new way, but I can't help but feel disappointed that Missy isn't getting her own spinoff to shine.

While the two Cooper boys went off to have their own televised adventures, the middle child is left forgotten once again. It's wild to me because Raegan Revord's Missy deserves her own spinoff, especially after the way Young Sheldon ended. In fact, I think she may have the most compelling storyline following the tragic death of George Sr., and there are plenty of other reasons to justify this spinoff happening on top of that.

Missy's Story Post-Young Sheldon Is Arguably The Most Interesting Of Them All

Sheldon's time at Caltech ultimately leads him to a Nobel prize, and there are various reveals in The Big Bang Theory about Georgie's future. We do learn about Missy in a few episodes, but not much beyond the episode where she visits Sheldon and that she was no help after George Sr.'s death, according to Georgie, because she was a "dumb teenager." To me, that's the most compelling part about Missy's story and why we need to see it.

One of the most underrated moments of the Young Sheldon finale was when Sheldon and Missy agreed to be baptized, but the latter backed out after being offended by Pastor Jeff. She was angry about her father dying and the world continuing as normal, but she didn't have her studies or marriage to throw herself into afterwards. She was in rough shape mentally at the end of the series, but there just wasn't enough time to properly unravel her story in the finale.

Actress Raegan Revord noted that Missy's ending was a bummer, and I agree because of how we get no resolution to it all. A spinoff in which we were able to see how Missy was able to cope with, struggle,and ultimately heal from losing her father her final year of middle school is just as compelling to me as anything else we could cover in The Big Bang Theory universe, even if other spinoffs are justified.

A Missy Spinoff Would Allow Many Characters From Young Sheldon To Return

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is a solid premise for a spinoff, but as we're quickly learning, it's largely focused on Georgie's new family. As of this writing, it's still up in the air just how many in the Cooper family will appear in the new series. Sure, new adventures are fun, and I'd love to see more of Mandy's dad in the spinoff. However, if this spinoff doesn't feature regular appearances from Meemaw, Dale, Mary, and Missy, it's going to feel bittersweet.

If CBS were to greenlight a Missy-centric spinoff that picks up after Young Sheldon, then there are some characters that have to be put in the mix. At the very least, we know that Mary would need to be involved as the parent of a minor, and their dynamic would be very interesting given it's just the two of them with George gone and the other two boys out of the house. Missy and Mary struggled to connect toward the end of the series, with the latter leaning heavily on her religion and spending less time focusing on her children.

We know from Mary's appearances in The Big Bang Theory that she seemed to lean harder into her religion as the years went on, and while she seemed to be on relatively good terms with Missy, it would be interesting to see how they arrived at that point. The context behind what Missy was doing during those immediate years after George's death would be great, and it would be nice to see how Mary, Meemaw and anyone else from the original series would respond to it.

Raegan Revord Isn't Currently A Part Of The Georgie And Mandy Spinoff

As I alluded to at the beginning of this, it's unclear how many actors from the Young Sheldon family will appear in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. One thing we do know for certain, though, is that Raegan Revord wasn't invited to return as Missy in the series, at least when she was first asked about it. It seems the show would sooner focus on the new family and introduce some new characters, which makes sense from the common perspective of being a CBS series that wants to draw in people who might've not watched Young Sheldon.

That said, Young Sheldon was pulling in enough viewers to the point it was a surprise to stars when the announcement was made to end the series. I would wonder if the fact that the series may not feature a lot of actors from the previous series may turn some viewers off on the series, as they were hoping to see more of the characters they were familiar with, and not just Georgie and Mandy. I'll concede I have never made not one, but two shows that ranked among the most-watched on modern television, so there could be people who have a better idea of what audiences want working on the show than me.

All I know is that I loved what the Cooper family had when they were together, and with Sheldon going off to college, I would've liked to see more of Mary, Missy and Mary in his absence, especially after George Sr. died. A spinoff for Missy would allow for viewers to see the entire family carry on and allows for the occasional crossover to happen between the two parties. CBS seems to enjoy doing crossovers with the NCIS and FBI shows, so why not do the same with multiple Young Sheldon spinoffs?

Be on the lookout for Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage on CBS later this fall, and stream Young Sheldon right now with a Netflix subscription or over on Max. For now, that's the only place to see Raegan Revord's Missy, but hopefully, someone will change that soon enough.