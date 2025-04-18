Gerry Turner Opens Up About Finding A New Partner After The Golden Bachelor: ‘I’m Going To Get Baseballs Thrown At Me’

By published

No violence toward our alumni, please.

Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor.
(Image credit: ABC)

When Bachelor in Paradise returns as part of the 2025 TV schedule this summer, we already know there will be contestants from the Golden spinoffs joining the young singles on the beach. A handful of the Season 10 cast has even been confirmed, but one person we won’t see is Gerry Turner. The very first Golden Bachelor said he turned down the show, and now he’s opening up about the new love he’s found off-camera.

Gerry Turner initially said the reason he wouldn’t go on Bachelor in Paradise was because he’d already dated all of those women (a hilariously good point), but it seems there’s more to the story. The 73-year-old visited the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where he spilled the tea on a new special someone in his life, telling the hosts (via US Weekly):

I hate to say it because I know I’m going to get baseballs thrown at me. It was almost the first time I saw her. It was the look that she gave me. It was like, all of a sudden, I was consumed by this look and I had this actual physical feeling and I pushed it off. I go, ‘That was silly, that’s ridiculous.’ And with every encounter that feeling has instantly come back with her look and it’s like, ‘Damn, this is pretty awesome.’

That is the sweetest thing! Gerry Turner didn’t name his new love, but he sounds over-the-moon happy with where life has taken him. So why is he worried about baseballs being thrown at his head? Well, maybe it’s because Bachelor Nation didn’t take too kindly to the fact that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist filed for divorce just three months after their nationally televised wedding.

Also, this isn’t exactly the first time we’ve heard this man say he loves someone. The retiree made the big mistake on The Golden Bachelor of telling more than one woman he loved her, which led to some super difficult breakups in the final weeks. Maybe this time it’s the real deal, though, as he continued:

The whole love at first sight thing, I have never been in on that. And all of a sudden, here I am, I really feel like I’m experiencing that.

I’m truly happy for Gerry Turner if he’s finally found the person to spend his remaining years with. He previously hinted at new love when he confirmed in December that he was dating someone — although at the time he said it was too early for labels, and we can't be sure that was even the same woman as his current partner.

This announcement came soon after the Indiana resident revealed he’d been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called Waldenström's macroglobulinemia while he was still married to Theresa Nist. The former couple disagreed on if and how much the cancer diagnosis factored into their decision to divorce, but either way, it’s good to see that it hasn’t kept Turner from looking for true love.

Will we see any other Goldens find love, perhaps on the beach? Keep an eye out for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premiere date, set to air this summer on ABC and the next day with a Hulu subscription.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

