Golden Bachelorette Winner Confirms His And Joan Vassos’ Wedding Plans Are ‘On Hold,’ But There’s A Good Reason

In the eyes of Bachelor Nation, there’s a lot riding on The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple, because after The Golden Bachelor’s premiere couple divorced three months after their wedding, we really need a Golden-hued win. Chapple updated fans on his relationship with Vassos, revealing that they have officially put their wedding plans “on hold.” Not to worry, though; it’s for a good reason.

Big things are happening to The Bachelor franchise, as Bachelor in Paradise prepares to return to the 2025 TV schedule and ABC has named its second Golden Bachelor. Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are keeping busy too, though wedding planning doesn’t appear to be at the top of the priority list right now. The Kansas insurance executive spoke at Hulu’s Get Real House event (per Parade), where he explained to fans:

Her son’s getting married in the summer, and then another [son 's] probably going to get engaged, so we’re like, ‘Let’s just put [a wedding] on hold for now.’

It’s not exactly the update Bachelor Nation was hoping for, but it’s completely understandable that they wouldn’t want to shoehorn their nuptials in between — and probably steal the spotlight from — Joan Vassos’ children's big days.

Chock Chapple went on to specify that Joan’s oldest child, Nick Vassos, is already engaged, and it appears that her son Luke and his partner have “been looking at rings” so he will likely propose soon. (Hopefully he didn’t want it to be a surprise, Chock!)

Schedules for the first Golden Bachelorette couple remain fully booked anyway. Chock Chapple was actually attending the Hulu event solo as Joan Vassos taped her appearance as the guest bartender on Watch What Happens Live (of which she shared photos to her Instagram). It doesn’t sound like there’s much time for wedding planning anyway, and the reality show winner confirmed:

She’s like, ‘I don’t want to compete with my son’s wedding and a lot going on.’ Our schedule’s booked through October, so it’s just crazy busy.

So the wedding may officially be on hold, and the promised New York City apartment hasn’t come to fruition yet, but it sounds like things are still going strong between the Golden couple. Joan Vassos flew to her fiancé’s side earlier this month when he had surgery, and it’s not like they haven’t been talking about their eventual walk down the aisle.

Chock Chapple gave a wedding update in January, saying they were “getting closer” to nailing down a date. They’ve also apparently gone back and forth on the prospect of following in Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s footsteps with a live televised wedding.

I’ve still got faith in this couple, and — married or not — they’ve already made it longer than The Golden Bachelor couple before them. Chock Chapple said he will definitely be in attendance for Joan Vassos’ son’s wedding (or sons’ weddings), and the fact that he agrees they should take priority is just more proof that these two could go the distance.