The Golden Bachelorette's Chock Chapple And Joan Vassos Get Asked 'All The Time' About Wedding Plans, And He Just Shared The Latest Update

This time last year, The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist went on live TV to tie the knot in a special that included some unhinged moments. (Such elements were Gerry’s ex-girlfriends from the show being in attendance as well as a dress malfunction.) As The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple head to the altar next, the question high on the minds of Bachelor Nation amid the 2025 TV schedule is their wedding plans. Well, Chapple just spilled the latest update on their upcoming nuptials.

For the time being, there’s not another Bachelor wedding on the docket for this year and it’s certainly possible the couple will opt out of a public ceremony. Here’s what Chock Chapple had to say when he was asked about their wedding plans:

We get asked all the time, and somebody today at lunch said ‘25?' And I said 'Maybe at the end of '25 or '26.' But we're getting closer. We're having a lot of fun together, just getting to know each other, so it's time well spent.

Unlike their Golden predecessors, Vassosand Chapple will not be rushing to the altar at the top of the year. When Chapple answered questions on his Instagram story, he shared that the couple are looking to become husband and wife either later this year or in 2026 rather than jumping the gun.

Last month, the couple were also asked about their wedding plans, and Vassos said that the couple initially decided on having the ceremony include “our family and friends and just be intimate." Yet they're not absolutely set on that approach anymore.

Vassos said that since seeing the viewers’ “reactions to the show and how much hope it’s given people,” she feels like she’d be “leaving them right at the curb” if she didn't have a public wedding. Nothing has been scheduled yet and, after Gerry and Theresa’s abrupt split, -- which left fans feeling burned going into the subsequent season last year, we don’t blame them for taking their time.

The former The Golden Bachelorette contestant also updated fans on the fact that the couple have been actively looking for their shared home in New York City. Chock said the pair have recently narrowed down their search to the SoHo neighborhood of New York City and are looking at properties this week. Additionally, Chock posted this sweet birthday post for his fiancée in celebration of her 62nd birthday:

A post shared by Chock Chapple (@chockchapple) A photo posted by on

While Chock and Joan look for a home together and perhaps start on wedding planning this year, it’s clear those breakup rumors from December held no water. Lately, some of the other Golden Bachelorette men have been hard-launching new relationships amid the wait for the second Golden Bachelor's identity to be revealed. While you wait for that, get ready for the season premiere of Season 29 of The Bachelor on Monday, January 27 on ABC.