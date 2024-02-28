Gordon Ramsay TV Shows: What's On The Air, What's Coming And What's Ended

Out of all the celebrity chefs, one name stands out as possibly the most respected in the food-heavy subgenre, even if a few four-letter words may be involved: Gordon Ramseay. Whether it's watching restaurants in need of business-saving advice or people eager to know if pineapple belongs on pizza, Ramsay's TV shows have become a way for the chef to share his views and sage wisdom to the masses.

This guide will walk readers through all of the projects Gordon Ramsay has currently on the air, the ones still to come, and even the finished shows currently available for streaming. As you'll see, there's plenty to look out for, so let's dive in!

What Gordon Ramsay Shows Are On The Air?

They say three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and Gordon Ramsay on television. Okay, I may have that slightly wrong, but there's no denying that the British chef has found a way to ensure he's on the tube quite frequently throughout the year with a wide variety of shows. Here's what he has going on right now, and definitely worth watching:

Next Level Chef

(Image credit: Fox)

Next Level Chef is back for Season 3 on Fox, as Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blaishelps mentor three teams who compete in a stacked kitchen space of varying qualities. The top level is the best kitchen, the middle standard, and the lowest full of equipment that could be better. It's a fun premise, especially for those who like to see skilled chefs competing against whatever challenges they face. CinemaBlend's Alexandra Ramos called it Ramsay's best show in years for a myriad of reasons.

What Gordon Ramsay Shows Are Coming To Television?

Gordon Ramsay might be the only professional chef with more television shows than Guy Fieri, and that's not a bad thing. Sure, there may be some similarities from the multitude of shows he's bringing in 2024 and beyond, but let's be honest, if viewers didn't like the general premise, they wouldn't still be on television. As such, here's a lineup of all the shows on the way for the new year, all of which feature Ramsay doing what he does best.

Hell's Kitchen

(Image credit: Fox)

Hell's Kitchen is one of the longest-running Gordon Ramsay programs on television and has featured many surprising moments throughout its run. The series, which pits teams of two against each other in unique dining challenges, wrapped up its latest season in January of 2024. While there's no official word on renewal thus far, it wouldn't be surprising to hear Fox will bring the series back for another season later in the year.

Kitchen Nightmares (2023)

(Image credit: Fox)

Back for a new run, Kitchen Nightmares continues Gordon Ramsay's attempt to save restaurant owners from financial ruin. The show has dealt with everything to people who inherited the business from their parents and don't know how to run a business to even worse nightmare situations than that. Ramsay does what he can to turn things around, but sometimes, even then, it's not enough.

MasterChef

(Image credit: MasterChef YouTube)

Just before commemorating 250 episodes in Season 13, Variety reported MasterChef will return for Season 14 in 2024. The popular cooking competition that pits amateur and home chefs against each other for the coveted title of "Master Chef" will return for another round. While we don't have a release date yet, the series has often aired in late May or early June.

MasterChef Junior

(Image credit: Fox)

MasterChef Junior hasn't been on as long as the flagship series, but fans love it just as much. Deadline reported the spinoff, which has showcased talented young cooks like the late Ben Watkins, will return for Season 9. Recent seasons have debuted in March, so keep on the lookout for a premiere date and whatever awesome young talent will take a shot at becoming the next MasterChef.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

(Image credit: National Geographic)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is a bit different than the usual offerings from the chef, as the National Geographic series follows him on a journey through some of the world's most remote locations in search of the best culinary dishes and cultural experiences that can't be found anywhere else. Some might think this is similar to shows Anthony Bourdain did back in the day, though Ramsay would be happy to contest it. While there hasn't been a season since 2021, Studio Ramsay confirmed that Season 4 is in the works, though we don't know when it will return.

Fate Unknown: Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

(Image credit: Fox)

Being a great chef is a part of being a success in the food world, but being a great businessman might even be an even better asset. Perhaps this is why Gordon Ramsay started his Food Stars series, which focuses just as much on the successful business side as on food quality. The winner is gifted a $250,000 investment from Ramsay, and of course, the promotion of being on the show is a great start to business. Fox has yet to decide on Season 2 at this time, so we'll wait and see if it will be renewed or if it'll join the rest of 2024's canceled shows.

What Gordon Ramsay Shows Have Ended?

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The good thing is that in this case, a good deal of these former Gordon Ramsay shows are either available to stream on Tubi, with a Peacock Premium subscription, or somewhere else. Check out the list of former shows below, as well as a link on where to stream them.

In short, there's never really a time where it's impossible to watch Gordon Ramsay on your television. Stream many of the past shows at the sources above, or check out whatever he has going on television and hope that he never shows up unexpectedly while you're in the middle of making a meal.