Grammy-Winning Singer And Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome Actress Tina Turner Is Dead At 83

Today, the music industry – and the world at large – mourns one of the most gifted performers to ever lift their voice in song. Tina Turner, the celebrated singer and star of movies like Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Last Action Hero, has died. The larger-than-life entertainer, who released a slew of massive musical hits in her time, reportedly passed away due to illness. She was 83 at the time of her passing.

The star's death was confirmed by her representative, who released a statement that was shared with Variety . Though the rep’s sentiments were brief, their closing sentiment is something just about all of us can likely agree upon:

Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee, she began singing as part of her church’s choir when she was a young girl. Bullock took on different jobs during her formative years, working as a domestic worker and a nurse’s aide. Her eventual move to St. Louis (to live with her mother) would ultimately set the stage for her path to fame. While living there as a teen, she saw Ike Turner perform at a club and, in time, the two decided to collaborate and in the process, spawned one of the most iconic musical duos of all time.

Ike and Tina Turner, who married in 1962, churned out a plethora of hit songs throughout the 1960s and ‘70s. Among their most famous tracks are “A Fool In Love,” “I Idolize You” and “River Deep – Mountain High.” They also earned a Grammy for the tune “Proud Mary.” Sadly, the relationship eventually became toxic, due to Ike’s cocaine addiction and reported abuse against Tina. In 1978, they formally divorced.

Though she was synonymous with her husband for quite some time, Ms. Turner gradually managed to build a solo career during the ‘70s and ‘80s. During the latter decade, she produced a number of Grammy-winning singles, including “Better Be Good To Me,” “Back Where You Started’ and the iconic “What's Love Got to Do with It.” In the decades that followed, she achieved true stardom as an entertainer in her own right and solidified herself as a pop culture icon. By the end of her career, she earned 12 Grammy awards along with a host of other accolades.

And while the late songstress was mostly regarded as a singer, she also acted on a few rare occasions. She’s arguably known best for her turn as the imposing Aunty Entity in the previously mentioned Mad Max movie (all of which have been ranked). She also starred in the 1975 rock opera adaptation Tommy and appeared as the Mayor in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Last Action Hero. Her vocals were also used for the beloved biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, in which she was portrayed by Angela Bassett – who received an Oscar nomination for the role.

In more recent years, the star lived a relatively quiet life, becoming a Swiss citizen in 2013. She was also the subject of a 2021 documentary, Tina, which is available to stream using a Hulu subscription.

It goes without saying that the legendary performer, who is survived by her husband and two sons, will be deeply missed and, quite frankly, she’s irreplaceable. This may indeed be a tough pill for longtime admirers to swallow, but one can’t help but feel grateful for the time that we were able to marvel at her talent and elegant presence. I'd also like to believe that her work will continue to entertain and inspire the masses for generations to come.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Tina Turner during this time.