Grey’s Anatomy Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Amelia’s Big Scene With Addison, And They’re Showing Love Online

Mild spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Grey's Anatomy.

There are long-running TV shows, and then there's Grey's Anatomy. The medical drama is currently in the midst of its whopping 19th season on ABC, although it's had some major shake-ups; first with Ellen Pompeo's exit followed by Kelly McCreary leaving as Maggie. The character in-universe struggling most with this pivot is Caterina Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd, who lost two of her sisters in quick succession. But she's still got Addison, and Grey’s Anatomy fans can’t get enough of Amelia’s big scene with the Private Practice protagonist. And the fandom is showing their love online.

While Amelia has been a Grey's Anatomy mainstay for a long time, the character actually started on the spinoff Private Practice. That show saw her at some monumental lows, struggling to stay alive in the midst of grief and addiction. That's what made Addison's conversation with her in the most recent episode so powerful; they have a ton of history and love. Fans took to Twitter after the episode aired, posting message and clips like the following:

this is my favorite relationship ever. the words addison used to speak to amelia are something else. these " i love you amelia". she's been there in her darkest times and she's still there. thank god amelia has addison

Addison's speech to Amelia was a classic Shondalogue. Like so many other iconic speeches from Grey's history, it had a thesis statement that was repeated. For Kate Walsh's most recent appearance that was repeating "I love you" to her former sister-in-law while questioning her sobriety, wellness, and teaching style.

Many of us relate to the struggle of trying to have a confrontation with a loved one without creating a fight. And Addison telling Amelia she loved her over and over again was a touching strategy Grey's Anatomy fans might end up trying. Another fan tweeted out how much they loved that sequence in particular, saying:

i'm not leaving this scene any time soon addison has truly been there for amelia through EVERYTHING, she's always been her best and most supportive sister

While Kate Walsh is only a guest actor on Grey's Anatomy lately, she's had a pretty big role during Season 19. This was especially true during Addison's cliffhanger from a few episodes ago, after nearly being run over by a car. But top of her ongoing plot line about abortion services, she's also been an emotional anchor for both Bailey and Amelia.

The youngest of McDreamy's sisters admitted that she had abandonment issues, which is why the combination of her sisters leaving and her relationship with Kai ending was such a seismic event. But fans are happy she got a much-needed reality check, especially regarding the way she was snapping at fellow surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. As another tweeted:

addison was right🤷🏽‍♀️ amelia has the right to have her own feeling but she needed a reality check, she kept trying to feel better by yelling at other people and her not getting the satisfaction that she needed was

Actresses Caterina Scorsone and Kate Walsh have been playing opposite each other for many years at this point, thanks to their time on both Private Practice and Grey's Anatomy. It's for this reason that hardcore fans responded so strongly to the most recent episode, with fans on twitter sharing some of their history through posts like the following:

"I love you, Amelia"

Given this history, some Grey's fans have been nervous watching Amelia fall into a depression over her relationship and family issues. While the struggle is real, the most recent episode ended with her seemingly getting the help she needs, and attending an AA meeting with Richard. Those concerns were also voiced on Twitter by the fans, check it out:

AMELIA :( i can't watch her like this again

It remains to be seen how this story plays out, but Amelia's depression does feel like she's representing the fans who are still struggling to watch the show without its title character. And with Maggie also gone, there are officially no Greys on Grey's Anatomy. Thank goodness Ellen Pompeo is still providing narration every episode.

Grey's Anatomy airs new episodes Thursdays on ABC. In the meantime, check out he TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.