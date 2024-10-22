Hallmark’s Jonathan Bennett Opens Up About His New Movie Trilogy Breaking Down LGBTQ+ Stereotypes And How It Feels To Tell Such Stories
The Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark partnership continues.
As the end of the year creeps past Halloween, there's something else that's special to enjoy: Hallmark holiday movies. In fact, the Hallmark movies of 2024 have already begun to premiere, and it's just the beginning. Hallmark has had many big names featured throughout the years, and one of the newest regular stars to grace its festive films is Jonathan Bennet. Bennet has and continues to open up about being a part of Hallmark’s journey in representing the queer community and breaking down stereotypes.
The actor is arguably best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in the game-changing comedy Mean Girls. He’s done plenty since those high school days, which includes his relationship with the Hallmark Channel and the mini-reunion with ex-costar, Lacey Chabert while working with the streamer. The alum opened up to People in an interview about how his career with the holiday giant has grown since its first LGBTQ+ film in 2022, and what’s to come, including the Groomsmen trilogy that is premiering presently:
The upcoming movie showcases three male leads, their friendship with one another, and their love lives, respectively. The Cake Wars host went on to discuss that the films will highlight males expressing vulnerability. He shares that it’s a theme that does not get showcased often in popular culture and he is excited to help normalize the feelings.
Bennett then reflected on how different the conversation and representation of the LGBTQ+ community was less than two decades ago. He wouldn’t have believed he'd not only star in the first LGBTQ+ Hallmark Channel movie, which he did and had the best response to learning he landed it, but to be one-third of a trio in a trilogy where same-sex relationships were heralded in the same respect as heteronormative ones. He shared:
I'm always in for a Jonathan Bennett movie night, especially if it has a good message, an iconic callback to a classic line, and a fun time. If you want to get in on the inclusive and heartwarming fun, you can stream The Groomsmen: First Look (October 17th), The Groomsmen: Second Chances (October 24th), and The Groomsmen: The Last Dance (October 31st) on Hallmark+.
