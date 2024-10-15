Jonathan Bennett And Lacey Chabert Had A Sweet Mean Girls Reunion On Hallmark, And I’m In My Feels

Hallmark has allowed Lacey Chabert to reunite with some former co-stars and, whenever she does, it's a real treat. Some of those actors are fellow network alums, and others may be people she's collaborated with under other production banners. The reigning Queen of Hallmark is in the midst of working on another project for the 2024 TV schedule and, in the process, she has managed to land yet another reunion. This time, Chabert is working with Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett for a fun segment, and I’m feeling all the feels.

Jonathan Bennett is also a Hallmark veteran and previously expressed interest in teaming up with Lacey Chabert for one of the network's movies. While that has yet to happen, the two did team up for something a bit different. Chabert is working on a different kind of project for the entertainment brand, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, which sees the actress throwing celebrations for people who have made a positive impact on their communities. Hallmark+ shared a sweet video on Instagram, which shows two former co-stars getting together for the series, and their chemistry is so palpable:

The Spamalot star saying, “When Lacey Chabert calls, you show up,” just shows how close the two of them still are, 20 years after Mean Girls' release. Chabert explained that they first met on the set of the Tina Fey-penned teen comedy and have been “dear friends” ever since, and I'm living for that sweet bond. While the two didn’t have too many scenes together in the seminal 2004 flick, it’s clear that they were together enough to solidify a friendship. I'm not sure I can handle the nostalgia that's rushing through me right now.

In the Lindsay Lohan-led comedy, Chabert took on the role of Gretchen Wieners, the second in command to Plastics leader, Regina George. Meanwhile, Bennett played school heartthrob Aaron Samuels. To say that both actors are still recognized for their roles would be an understatement.

At the beginning of the year, Jonathan Bennett revealed that he would “love to do a Christmas movie with Lacey.” And, even though Celebrations with Lacey Chabert may not be a movie, it's still a sweet project for the pair to collaborate on. Now, I'm hoping that this production may greaten the odds of Chabert and Bennett acting alongside each other in a Hallmark production. If that eventually happens, I can only imagine how excited Mean Girls fans would be. I mean, I know I desperately need it to happen.

Since it seems like both actors have no plans to l eave Hallmark any time soon, it’s possible that they could team up for a scripted project. Or at least, one can hope that’s the case. Still, I won't turn my nose up at Celebrations, and it may even be better than a film, as fans can see the two lovingly interacting as themselves and not playing roles.

Catch Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett’s upcoming reunion for Celebrations with Lacey Chabert on Thursday only on Hallmark+ . Those who are feeling as nostalgic as I am for Mean Girls can also stream that movie using a Paramount+ subscription .