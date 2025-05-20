I’m Pumped Hallmark’s Chiefs Sequel Is Rounding Out Its Cast, And It’s How I Just Realized Alexandra Daddario Has An Actor Brother

Last Christmas we got quite the gift when Hallmark partnered with the NFL for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which was inspired by (but 100% unrelated to) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. This season, I’m really looking forward to the sequel that’s coming to the Hallmark movie schedule, which will highlight a new team and characters and feature a new celebrity couple as its muse. The cast for A Bills Love Story has been revealed, and who knew Alexandra Daddario had a brother?

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story will hit the 2025 TV schedule as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, with Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario playing the romantic leads Morgan Quinn and Gabe DeLuca, respectively, per People. They introduced themselves by throwing around a football on Hallmark’s YouTube channel:

The cast of Hallmark Channel’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” Announces Starting Lineup - YouTube Watch On

Well, hello there, Matthew Daddario. I’m sorry to say that this is the first time I’m realizing The White Lotus and Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario has a little brother who acts as well! Of course, this won’t be news to fans of Shadowhunters, who watched the 37-year-old portray Alec Lightwood on the Freeform supernatural teen drama.

Matthew Daddario has also appeared in movies like Cabin Fever and on TV series like Why Women Kill Season 2 (available with a Paramount+ subscription). His co-star Holland Roden has appeared in several Hallmark movies over the past few years, including the 2024 Countdown to Christmas offering Five Gold Rings, but this appears to be Daddario’s debut on the network.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

In Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, they’ll be joined by Tony Danza, Tracy Pollan, Steve Schirripa, Caroline Aaron and more in the film about two families whose friendship is rooted in the cherished traditions of their team. While A Chiefs Love Story centered around a magic hat, the sequel will involve a mysterious benefactor, with Bills Mafia contributing to uncovering their identity.

Of course, there will be a love story as well. Morgan and Gabe are lifelong friends, though Matthew Daddario’s character has always wanted to be more. It seems like both parties’ feelings may shift as they work together to pull off a big Christmas surprise for her Uncle Tommy (Tony Danza).

Just like Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appeared in A Chiefs Love Story, along with several of his players, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is among the cast members in the Holiday Touchdown sequel. He’ll be joined by Damar Hamlin, who fans nationwide became invested in after the Bills safety suffered a cardiac event during a 2023 game and had to be resuscitated on the field, as well as running back Ray Davis, Bills legend Jim Kelly and many others.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to be the impetus behind A Chiefs Love Story, and Buffalo Bills fans have had their own headline-making romance to follow in quarterback Josh Allen and Sinners actress Hailee Steinfeld. The couple started dating in Spring 2023, with Allen proposing just under two years later, ahead of this season’s playoffs (though Steinfeld had already guessed his snap count).

We’ll have to wait to see if either member of this real-life couple makes a cameo in Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story alongside Alexandra Daddario’s brother when the 2025 Countdown to Christmas kicks off on Hallmark.