Halloween Is Getting A TV Show, And I Have Questions And Suggestions

Last year, we saw Halloween Ends’ finale put to rest the iconic rivalry between Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and iconic slasher Michael Myers. But even with a title that direct, the fans of one of the best horror movies , and even creator John Carpenter himself doubted that Myers would be dead for long. Well, those cinematic cynics have been proven right yet again, as Halloween is getting a TV show. That announcement has a lot of promise, but I also have some questions and suggestions in response to this big news.

What We Know So Far About The Halloween TV Show

This up and coming project was reported as in the pipeline thanks to reporting from Deadline , and there was apparently a “heated bidding war” surrounding the concept. Miramax Television won that heated battle, which apparently included potential suitors A24 and Blumhouse in the mix. A moment of silence for the fallen candidates, and what could have been.

Continuing the partnership started through David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, Miramax Television and Trancas International Films have signed a pretty big deal. This could be the start of something big, as “a cinematic universe spanning film and television” is now being considered.

If this ambition is actually fulfilled, it would give us yet another MCU to look out for: the Myers Cinematic Universe. But now that means it’s time for me to ask some questions, and lay out some suggestions that stem from this new excitement.

My Questions And Suggestions For Halloween’s Next Chapter

As someone who really loved the finale to the Green trilogy of films, which I made pretty clear in CinemaBlend’s Halloween Ends review , this new development has piqued my interest. Especially when the big question is: how will Halloween jump to television? Is the plan to reboot Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ feud yet again, only through an episodic approach? And if so, how does that extend to the “cinematic universe” concept that’s being talked about?

Personally, I think there’s a way to have the proverbial Halloween candy and eat it too with this new project. If (and it’s a big if) there’s going to be a Michael Myers reboot, that should be limited to the first season of the TV series. Should Halloween become a new cinematic universe, there’s plenty of room for what John Carpenter and producer Debra Hill originally intended for the franchise: a horror anthology series.

The legacy of Michael Myers can still be a part of the future of Halloween, but it doesn’t have to be the main focus throughout its new course. The numerous timelines of events that are a part of this property’s history have shown that there are plenty of concepts that could work, even if it’s sometimes difficult to figure out how to watch the Halloween movies in order . Should the boogeyman die yet again, the horror can live on through the challenge of coming up with what’s next.