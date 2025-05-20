I'm Excited For Ryan Murphy's Next Series, But What's The Deal With American Horror Story Season 13?

Okay, it’s that time of the year when I need to talk about American Horror Story, because what the heck is going on?

Before we get into this, I want to say that yes, I did write an article some time ago about Ryan Murphy covering the Menendez Brothers in Monsters and how I didn’t know if I could support him going forward. A part of me still really feels that way. But there’s also another part that does enjoy his more real-life-focused series instead of those that feel like they glamorize murders, killers, assaulters and so much more.

So in some ways, I am excited for his new shows. But I will admit—the one show of his that I have pretty consistently watched over the last decade has been, and always will be, American Horror Story.

With twelve seasons of cast members , so many different stories and enough trauma to pay for a new therapy bill every time I watch an episode, American Horror Story is one of those shows that truly changes the game every time you watch it. Somehow, Murphy always finds a way to terrify his viewers, and I suppose I can’t help but give him props.

However, next to nothing has been confirmed about Season 13, which many long-term fans have waited for since thirteen is a pretty “spooky” and "superstitious" number that could lead to a great season. But what’s been said about AHS? Let’s talk about what we’ve heard.

(Image credit: FX)

Ryan Murphy Has Several New And Returning Shows Coming Up, Including ‘All’s Fair’

It was confirmed in May 2025 that a new show from Ryan Murphy, called All’s Fair, would premiere on Hulu in fall of that same year, according to Deadline . The series follows a group of female lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own one, and yes, girl power, we love to see it.

I’m not sure how I feel about seeing Kim Kardashian in another one of his shows, but she did all right in AHS Season 12 , so I can’t complain too much—not when there are powerhouses like Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash and so many more.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn’t even the only show Murphy has coming up – there’s going to be another series called American Love Story (because, of course, there is). It’ll focus on the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, as reported by People. Another new series, titled The Beauty, is in the works as well, according to Entertainment Weekly. There’s even another season of Monster in the works – but I’m probably not going to watch that.

But what does all this mean for American Horror Story?

(Image credit: FX)

Ryan Murphy Said He’s Always “Working” On The Show, But Apparently, Season 13 Hasn’t Been “Ordered”

So before you even ask, yes, American Horror Story was renewed for Season 13. In fact, back in 2020, Deadline confirmed that FX renewed the show for three more seasons. This was before Season 10 aired, so it was renewed for Seasons 11, 12 and 13. And honestly? If the series ended on Season 13, I would not be upset about it. In fact, that would be fitting.

Even so, that’s really one of the only things that we know about Season 13: that it is supposed to happen. But there hasn’t been much that has come out. In an interview with Variety in October 2024, Murphy admitted that he has “always” worked on the show, but a new update from Disney TV Studios Chief Eric Schrier about the status gives us pause.

Before you ask, Disney owns Hulu , and because FX has a partnership with Hulu, the show is under that umbrella, so that’s why this matters. And in an interview that Schrier did with Deadline in May 2025, he revealed some troubling news – that Season 13 of American Horror Story hasn’t even been ordered yet:

We don’t have another incarnation of American Horror Story ordered, but it’s a franchise that, by design, can always be rebooted. And so when Ryan has an idea that is great and can figure it out with his schedule of all the things that he’s doing, I could very well see us doing another installment.

So now we know that the series has been renewed, but because there’s no set idea, the following episodes haven’t been confirmed by the network just yet because Murphy hasn’t finished a story. I understand the concept of rebooting the series, but at this point, I’m not even sure if it’s worth rebooting. I think fans really want to see the series properly come to a close with its thirteenth installment and then bury it with the rest of the corpses that this show has produced.

(Image credit: FX)

There Have Been Some Cast Members Who Have Expressed Their Interest To Return – And Some Haven’t

Even then, it’s not like Season 13 hasn’t been brought up to former cast members of the show. In fact, in the same interview that Murphy did with Variety back in October 2024, he said that two OGs of the original seasons – Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson – were interested in returning. Paulson herself said to Murphy that it was time to “get the band back together,” meaning the original cast.

What a way to send out the show with these two and some of the others that we all know and love coming back.

But that doesn’t mean that everyone is aiming to sign back onto this horror fest. Jessica Lange vehemently said she wouldn’t return in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in February 2025. Patti Lupone, who appeared in American Horror Story: Coven and in Season 10, told Gold Derby in April 2025 that she didn’t think she would be back either.

Even so, it’s still incredible to think of who could be back…but with no story or order in sight, I’m not sure if that’ll ever happen.

(Image credit: FX)

What This Means For The Future, We’re Not Sure

There are plenty of upcoming Ryan Murphy projects to look forward to if you are a fan of the mega-creator in Hollywood. But it is a shame that one of his longest-running shows doesn’t have a set date.

I’m not sure what this means for the series' future. While there are plenty of great shows releasing on the 2025 TV schedule , I really did wish that Season 13 was a part of it. I support the idea that we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but a girl can dream, you know?

For now, I suppose I can rewatch the show until Season 13 comes around… if it ever does.