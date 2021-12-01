'Hawkeye' Episode 3 "Echoes" | Analysis & Review
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell last updated
Who is “Uncle” To Echo?
Warning! The following video contains spoilers for Marvel's "Hawkeye" on Disney+. Watch at your own risk.
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) have officially hit their stride in episode 3 of “Hawkeye,” now streaming on Disney+. And let’s not forget everyone’s favorite sidekick, Pizza Dog, too. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell is here to discuss the group’s impressive new adversary, Echo, all of her exciting connections to other comic book characters, that iconic action sequence, the emotional moments that struck quite a cord this episode, who the heck this “Uncle” guy is and so much more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 01:12 - Echo & Her Marvel Connections
- 03:59 - Kate and Clint Strike A Perfect Balance of Humor and Action
- 06:35 - Bringing Matt Fraction’s Comic To Life
- 08:41 - Who is “Uncle” To Echo?
- 12:02 - Outro
