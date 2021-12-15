'Hawkeye' Episode 5 "Ronin" | Analysis & Review
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell published
Warning! This video contains spoilers for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' on Disney+.
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), and now, Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) are gearing up for what’s definitely going to be the heaviest face-off in Marvel history, as the penultimate episode of Hawkeye Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell breaks down everything we’ve gathered so far in these first five episodes.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 01:12 - The King-Sized Reveal In Episode 5
- 03:30 - The Importance Of The Rolex To Clint And His Family
- 05:21 - Of Course, Yelena Belova Stole The Show
- 08:01 - What Does “Avenger” Actually Mean Now?
- 10:31 - Outro
