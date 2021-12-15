'Hawkeye' Episode 5 "Ronin" | Analysis & Review

Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.