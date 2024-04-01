32 Hilarious Ricky Gervais Quotes

Ricky Gervais became a worldwide star when he wrote and starred in The Office on the BBC. He's gone on to host award shows, do his stand-up around the world, and of course star in other shows like Extras and The Ricky Gervais radio show and podcast. Here are just a few of the times he's made us laugh over the years.

(Image credit: BBC)

When people say to me: would you rather be thought of as a funny man or a great boss? My answer's always the same, to me, they're not mutually exclusive. - The Office

When Ricky Gervais dies, the first line of this obituary will be about The Office on BBC. Not only did it become a massive hit in the English-speaking world, it spawned different versions in at least 14 different countries. All the variations feature a cringe-worthy boss, but none are as cringy as Gervais' David Brent.

(Image credit: BBC)

Are you having a laugh? - Extras

Gervais' second hit show, Extras, he basically plays the straight-man to everyone else in the show. He does get a few moments where he gets to shine however, including repeating the line that becomes the catchphrase on his fictional sitcom "When the Whistle Blows." He hates it, but it's funny every time.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Hollywood Foreign press have warned me that if I offend any of you, or them, or cause any controversy at all, they'll definitely invite me back next year - The Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes five times, most recently in 2020. It's a job he seems to hate, yet keeps returning to. He's also said something controversial almost every time.

(Image credit: HBO)

Karl Pilkington is an ongoing project for me, because I've seen him blossom from an idiot into an imbecile. - The Ricky Gervais Show

Gervais and his writing partner Stephen Merchant were pioneers in the world of podcasting and the biggest reason the show was an instant hit is producer Karl Pilkington, who Gervais can't help but needle constantly.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Remember, Mondays are fine. It's your life that sucks - Twitter

Gervais is also well known for his Twitter/X presence. He's often controversial, and often called to task for his blunt honesty and hot takes. This one is on the lighter side.

(Image credit: BBC)

You just have to accept that some days you are the pigeon, and some days you are the statue. - The Office

David Brent has an interesting outlook on life. Sometimes things are great, and sometimes things are not. Get used to it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: YouTube)

She must be pleased with how you turned out - The Ricky Gervais Show

As always, Karl Pilkington is the butt of most of Gervais' jokes on the podcast. Pilkington is a good guy, did he really have to go after his mother like this? It's exactly what you would expect.

(Image credit: BBC)

It's either Starsky or Hutch, I can never remember. - Extras

One of the few times Gervais' actually gets to get his own jokes in on Extras. While on set with Ben Stiller (playing himself), he asks if Gervais' character knows who he is, and his reply drives Stiller crazy.

(Image credit: NBC)

Just looking at the faces here reminds me of all the great work that's been done this year by cosmetic surgeons. - The Golden Globes

One of the things Gervais is most known for is his brutal takedowns of the stars at the Golden Globes. This is one of the nicer things he's said, but it's still pretty perfect.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I do see a doctor once a year or once every two years. I have to have medicals for things like this and TV shows, and, they do everything. And you have to fill out this big form, write a lifestyle thing. I tell the truth, except units of alcohol. I work those out, then I halve them, right? - Stand Up

In his stand-up act, he usually tries to tell some hard truths about all of us. For example, is anyone truly honest on the intake forms at a doctor's office? We all fudge a little, usually about how much we actually drink. Right? ...Right?

(Image credit: BBC)

Nothing is funnier than Karl in a corner being poked by a stick. I am that stick. - An Idiot Abroad

An Idiot Abroad is one of the funniest shows of the last 20 years, though it's mostly due to the brilliance (or ignorance) of Karl Pilkington. It is, however, Ricky Gervais who puts Pilkington into the situations that drive the star of the show nuts.

(Image credit: BBC)

Well, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that Neil will be taking over both branches, and some of you will lose your jobs. Those of you who are kept on will have to relocate to Swindon, if you wanna stay. I know, gutting. On a more positive note, the good news is, I've been promoted. So, every cloud... You're still thinking about the bad news, aren't you? - The Office

David Brent likes to be as popular as possible, but he has not tact and no sympathy for anyone. Even though he wants to be the "cool" boss, it's quotes like this that show just how awful he truly is.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Be happy. It really annoys negative people. - Twitter

This is both funny and true. Very true. Especially on Twitter/X, which is a truly awful place filled with the most negative people you can ever imagine. Sometimes Gervais is one of them, sometimes, he's taking a shot at them.

(Image credit: BBC)

I know someone who is an alchoholic and it is no laughing matter - particularly for his wife. And she's got alopecia. So... not a happy homelife. - The Office

Let's be honest, David Brent is actually the worst person on earth. Some serial killers might be nicer and more situationally aware in social settings than Brent. It's what makes the show so great.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Gervais is a dedicated atheist, some would even say militant. He's often been in trouble for his views, as he takes a hard stand against all religions. Even the non-religious who believe in life after death face his wrath.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Because Karl, I thought is y'know, is this sort of sweet, little buffoon... almost childlike in his ways, I mean like Charlie Brown, after some sort of...head injury - The Ricky Gervais Show

Karl Pilkington is either the dumbest man alive or the smartest. Sometimes he's both. It's what makes him so funny and it's what makes Gervais both laugh riotously at him and get so frustrated with him. Like a head injury.

(Image credit: BBC)

People see me, and they see the suit, and they go: "you're not fooling anyone", they know I'm rock and roll through and through. But you know that old thing, live fast, die young? Not my way. Live fast, sure, live too fast sometimes, but die young? Die old. - The Office

David Brent spends most of his time in both seasons of The Office trying to convince everyone that he is cool. He's not cool, he's whatever the opposite of cool is, most of the time. He's not fooling anyone, trust us.

(Image credit: NBC)

Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for offensive tweets. Hello? - The Golden Globes

This quote kind of sums up everything about Ricky Gervais' job as Golden Globe host. Offensive tweets are very much part of his brand. He's good at them and they often get him in trouble. They don't seem to get him fired from the award show though, even if, at times, he seems to want them to.

(Image credit: YouTube)

I'm all for ending famine, as long as it doesn't affect me in the slightest. - Stand Up

Gervais is well aware of his selfish reputation and he loves to play it up for laughs. Mostly, he's all for solving the world's problems, so long as that doesn't change his life in any way whatsoever. On some level you have to appreciate the honesty, right?

(Image credit: BBC)

Ohhh, no one could ever think you don't know what you're doing, that you're a total waste of space and shouldn't even be in the industry. - Extras

Gervais' longtime writing partner, Stephen Merchant, plays his agent Darren on Extras and Darren is really bad at his job. Like, really bad. He's not very bright, he loves to take no for an answer, and his main goal in life seems to be angering Gervais' character, Andy. Darren gets most of the funniest lines on the show, while Andy only gets them occasionally, like this one.

(Image credit: BBC)

David Brent loves to be the center of attention at all times. Whether it's in a one-on-one conversation, playing his guitar for the office, or making presentations to large groups. He's equally poor at all three as well.

(Image credit: BBC)

I'm just sick of these celebrities, living their life out in the open all the time. Why would you do that? It's like these pop stars who choose the perfect moment to go into rehab. They call their publicist before they call a taxi! And then they come out and they do their second autobiography. - Extras

Although this quote was taken from Extras, it might as well be straight from Ricky Gervais' Twitter feed or his stand-up act. It's dripping with the resentment he loves to highlight in everything he does. He's not wrong this time, either.

(Image credit: BBC)

It's a man's game. - The Office

In a show full of uncomfortable moments, one of the worst moments in The Office comes after David does a very creepy interview with a job candidate he finds attractive, then, like a 4th grader, pretends to play soccer (or football) around her and head-butts her straight in the nose, on purpose. Because it's a "man's game."

(Image credit: YouTube)

Do commandos not wear pants? - Stand Up

Okay, this is a great question. If you don't know what "going commando" means, well, it means not wearing undergarments, or "pants" as the Brits would say. And why did that become the term? It's a mystery.

(Image credit: BBC)

You're one of the unlucky ones. Or one of the lucky ones. - The Office

David Brent is especially bad when he's delivering bad news. He's just the worst kind of manager. Just rip the band-aid off! If someone is getting fired, just fire him, don't try to make things better, you won't especially like this.

(Image credit: BBC)

On top of everything else, David Brent is incredibly insensitive and offensive in almost everywhere. There's nothing "chilled out" about him at all. And he's entertaining no one. Except us at home, but we're laughing at him.

(Image credit: YouTube)

[Karl's] had a call recently asking him if he's got any ideas for movies. Now how desperate - in what dire straights must the British film industry be in - that they need Karl Pilkington? - Ricky Gervais

Okay, this is honestly one of the funniest things ever, if you understand the film industry and Karl Pilkington. What Gervais is saying on the podcast isn't even comedy, it's just the truth and it's hilarious. One of his best moments in the whole podcast.

(Image credit: BBC)

A little word I think's important in management called morale. - The Office

Morale is an important word in management, David is correct about that. What he's wrong about is...well... everything else. Including his ability to build morale. He has none.

(Image credit: BBC)

If you do get a hair in there, he just gets it out with his big sausage fingers. - Extras

Even though he's the lowest on the totem pole, Andy, playing an extra in a movie, still finds time to berate the craft services guy cooking him his lunch. Gervais is a master at playing a jerk.

(Image credit: BBC)

You’ve seen how I react to people, make them feel good, make them think that anything’s possible. If I make them laugh along the way, sue me. And I don’t do it so they turn round and go "Thank you David for the opportunity, thank you for the wisdom, thank you for the laughs." I do it so, one day, someone will go "There goes David Brent. I must remember to thank him." - The Office

David Brent is delusional completely and utterly so. No one wants to be around him, much less praise him. It's brilliant writing and delivery, so good that when you watch The Office you don't know if you hate David Brent or Ricky Gervais, or both.

(Image credit: NBC)

It's going to be a night of partying and heavy drinking, or as Charlie Sheen calls it, 'breakfast'. - The Golden Globes

No celebrity is safe with Ricky Gervais around, even when the star in question isn't even in the room. This is a little bit of a cheap shot at Charlie Sheen's expense, but there was a time when Sheen was so off the rails, that he needed a little tough comedic love and Gervais delivered.

(Image credit: BBC)

A philosopher once wrote you need three things to have a good life. One, a meaningful relationship, two, a decent job of work, and three, to make a difference. And it was always that third one that stressed me, to make a difference. - The Office

The wisdom of David Brent. Do as he says, not as he does, because he doesn't have any meaningful relationships, he doesn't do a good job at work, so who cares if it's a decent job, and he'll never make a difference in any good way. We should all be grateful we don't work for him.

And that, in the end, is what Gervais is so great at, whether as an actor or a comedic, he plays the role of the jerk as well as anyone ever has and if you're not in on it, you're sure to be offended. He doesn't care.