'I Can See It': Hoda Kotb Opens Up About What Her Life Will Be Like After Today Exit, And Shares Advice For Her Eventual Replacement

Amid the 2025 TV schedule , Today will mark the end of an era, as longtime co-host Hoda Kotb is leaving the show after 17 years. Kotb announced her exit during a telecast in late September, and the news was met with sadness from fans. The 60-year-old broadcast journalist and media personality herself seems content with her decision, though, and has personal reasons for stepping away from the media industry. Now, she’s opening up about what her life will be like after leaving the show, and she shared advice for her successor.

Hoda Kotb Seems To Have A Lot Planned For Her Post-Today Show Life

When announcing her decision to leave Today, the NBC veteran explained that a desire to spend more time with her two daughters – Haley (7) and Hope (5) – was one of her biggest motivators. That’s not all the beloved host is looking forward to when she headlines her last newscast, though. She recently sat down with People for a lengthy interview, in which she detailed her feelings about stepping away from her multi-million-dollar gig . In terms of what she wants her life to be like after the job is done, it sounds like she’s angling for a solid social life:

To have kind of a social life will be new for me. . . .I went to a barbecue and I was up till 9 pm and I felt like I was on a bender. But you know what? I'm not going to be playing beat the clock all the time anymore.

Being a personality on a nationally syndicated talk show is no small feat, as it can surely take up a significant portion of a person’s life. So it’s definitely understandable that Hoda Kotb would want to truly know what it’s like to be able to spend an ample amount of time with friends and family. Of course, one also has to wonder whether Kotb – who’s currently single after calling off her engagement to Joel Schiffman around 2022 – might try to find love. She addressed that as well during the interview:

I don't know how and when it will come, but when I close my eyes, I can see it.

Don’t be fooled, though, as the mother of two – who shared a sweet message with fans after she confirmed her plans – will remain productive. On a recent episode of Hoda & Jenna, Kotb revealed what she wants to do next : create a space for herself within the health and wellness space. It’s also said that she’ll hold down another gig of sorts at NBC. So, all in all, Kotb will have enough to keep her occupied once she signs off for the final time. Still, there’s the question of who might replace her at that desk.

What Advice Did Hoda Kotb Give To The Person Who’ll Replace Her?

It was reported a while back that Ms. Kotb’s decision was a surprise to many of her colleagues at the Peacock network. Questions quickly arose in regard to who might replace Kotb on Today, with insiders claiming that weekend anchor Laura Jarrett could be a viable candidate. If a decision has been made already, Kotb doesn’t seem to be aware of the pick, yet she still had some wise words to pass on to her eventual successor:

Whoever's interested in that seat — and it's maybe the best seat in television — the best advice I have is to be 1,000% who you are, because that's really the key. And the other thing too is sometimes to me, part of the magic is to be able to delight in the person sitting next to you. It's such a small thing, but sometimes when you're with someone, if you just let them shine. Give everyone a second, because who wants to be the person at the cocktail party who's talking all the time?

If you ask me, that’s great advice, and it makes a lot of sense. After all, one of the reasons that Hoda Kotb has arguably endeared herself to audiences with her authenticity. One would hope that any potential candidates will give her sentiments some serious thought. Also, while Kotb will certainly be missed on the air, he’s hoping she enjoys the next chapter of her life and is able to spend it just how she pleases.