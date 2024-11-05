'I Can See It': Hoda Kotb Opens Up About What Her Life Will Be Like After Today Exit, And Shares Advice For Her Eventual Replacement
It's the dawn of a new era for the beloved TV host.
Amid the 2025 TV schedule, Today will mark the end of an era, as longtime co-host Hoda Kotb is leaving the show after 17 years. Kotb announced her exit during a telecast in late September, and the news was met with sadness from fans. The 60-year-old broadcast journalist and media personality herself seems content with her decision, though, and has personal reasons for stepping away from the media industry. Now, she’s opening up about what her life will be like after leaving the show, and she shared advice for her successor.
Hoda Kotb Seems To Have A Lot Planned For Her Post-Today Show Life
When announcing her decision to leave Today, the NBC veteran explained that a desire to spend more time with her two daughters – Haley (7) and Hope (5) – was one of her biggest motivators. That’s not all the beloved host is looking forward to when she headlines her last newscast, though. She recently sat down with People for a lengthy interview, in which she detailed her feelings about stepping away from her multi-million-dollar gig. In terms of what she wants her life to be like after the job is done, it sounds like she’s angling for a solid social life:
Being a personality on a nationally syndicated talk show is no small feat, as it can surely take up a significant portion of a person’s life. So it’s definitely understandable that Hoda Kotb would want to truly know what it’s like to be able to spend an ample amount of time with friends and family. Of course, one also has to wonder whether Kotb – who’s currently single after calling off her engagement to Joel Schiffman around 2022 – might try to find love. She addressed that as well during the interview:
Don’t be fooled, though, as the mother of two – who shared a sweet message with fans after she confirmed her plans – will remain productive. On a recent episode of Hoda & Jenna, Kotb revealed what she wants to do next: create a space for herself within the health and wellness space. It’s also said that she’ll hold down another gig of sorts at NBC. So, all in all, Kotb will have enough to keep her occupied once she signs off for the final time. Still, there’s the question of who might replace her at that desk.
What Advice Did Hoda Kotb Give To The Person Who’ll Replace Her?
It was reported a while back that Ms. Kotb’s decision was a surprise to many of her colleagues at the Peacock network. Questions quickly arose in regard to who might replace Kotb on Today, with insiders claiming that weekend anchor Laura Jarrett could be a viable candidate. If a decision has been made already, Kotb doesn’t seem to be aware of the pick, yet she still had some wise words to pass on to her eventual successor:
If you ask me, that’s great advice, and it makes a lot of sense. After all, one of the reasons that Hoda Kotb has arguably endeared herself to audiences with her authenticity. One would hope that any potential candidates will give her sentiments some serious thought. Also, while Kotb will certainly be missed on the air, he’s hoping she enjoys the next chapter of her life and is able to spend it just how she pleases.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.