Hoda Kotb Still Wakes Up At 4:30 In The Morning, And Jenna Bush Hager Revealed One Of The Sweet Things She Does With That Time

News
By published

WHAT?!

hoda kotb and jenna bush hager on today with hoda &amp; jenna in december 2024
(Image credit: NBC)

Hoda Kotb shocked the morning show-loving world in September when she announced that she was stepping down from her long-running gig on Today. The celebrated talker’s last taping hit the 2025 TV schedule around mid-January, and one would think that leaving the show to spend more time with her two young daughters would automatically mean sleeping in and easing into the day at least a bit more. But, this is apparently not the case, as her former co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, just revealed that Kotb still rises at the “insane” hour of 4:30 a.m., and what she partially does with that time.

What Did Today’s Jenna Bush Hager Say That Hoda Kotb Does When She Wakes Up Before Dawn?

While many viewers love getting their day started with morning talk shows like Today, not only are those polished hosts super busy, but they can sacrifice a lot to deliver the latest and most entertaining info to us on a daily basis first thing in the a.m. This includes their crazy early wake up times, so that they can be up-to-speed and camera-ready by the time the rest of us are yawing, stretching and trying to come to life.

As Jenna Bush Hager noted on a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends that saw her co-host with Watch What Happens Live star Andy Cohen, Hoda Kotb (who had been with NBC since 2007) is still getting up before the crack of dawn, and doing it on her morning show schedule of 4:30 a.m. How does Bush Hager know this? Well, when asked how often she talks to her former co-host and forever friend, she replied:

This is the thing about Hoda: she still wakes up at 4:30 in the morning, which is insane. So early in the morning; she likes to send voice notes.

I know that lots of people have to wake up before the sun crosses the horizon so that they can get ready for work, but can you imagine? Not only is this an especially early alarm to set, but to continue to wake up at such a time when you literally no longer have to is WILD. And, how many of us can say that when we do rise at such an hour that we’re aware enough to send someone a voice note? Again, Hoda. Is. WIIIIIILD

Many of you are probably like I am, where you only wake up super early to leave on vacation or because your anxiety made you. Kotb, however, is just part of the early-risers club, I guess. When Craig Melvin began his new gig as anchor and stepped into the seat beside Savannah Guthrie, Kotb left a lovely poem for him on set. Now I can’t help but wonder if she came up with that idea while 99.9% of us were still fast asleep!

The former morning anchor, of course, isn’t filling all this awake time by simply hanging out with her kids and lounging by the pool. She’s already found some big projects to work on, with one including a partnership of some kind with Fixer Upper/Magnolia Network home design and lifestyle expert Joanna Gaines. So, she’s likely using some of these hours to put her plans in place, and while I can’t say that I’d willingly adopt this technique for my own life, I sure hope it’s working for Hoda!

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

The Conners' Bosses Tried To Get George Clooney's Roseanne Character For The Final Season, But I Honestly Totally Get Why He Said No

‘I Don’t Want The Reminder Of Oh Yeah, You Were A F—ing Drug Addict.’ Pete Davidson Does Not Hold Back While Talking About Sobriety And Removing All That Ink

The Conners' Bosses Tried To Get George Clooney's Roseanne Character For The Final Season, But I Honestly Totally Get Why He Said No

See more latest
Most Popular
George Clooney&#039;s Booker on Roseanne
The Conners' Bosses Tried To Get George Clooney's Roseanne Character For The Final Season, But I Honestly Totally Get Why He Said No
Gabby smiling at the seer dinner on The Traitors
Gabby Windey Finally Gave Us An Update On What Happened With Her Traitors Money
Jason Isaacs as Lucias Malfoy
’My Job Was Trying To Explain To The Audience Why Draco Was Such A Little S–t.’ Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs’ Take On Playing Lucius Malfoy Is Tough, But Fair
Kylie Jenner posing in The Kardashians and Timothèe Chalamet looking glum in the desert in Dune: Part Two, pictured side by side.
How Serious Are Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner? His Mom Says He's Got An $11 Million House As Skin In The Game
Our ten backpack wearing travelers line up against an urban backdrop of neon lights as they prepare to embark on their pan-Asian race to win £20,000 in Race Across the World Season 5.
How To Watch Race Across The World Season 5 Online And Stream The UK Competition Series Free From Anywhere
Pete Davidson looking curiously to his right while on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
‘I Don’t Want The Reminder Of Oh Yeah, You Were A F—ing Drug Addict.’ Pete Davidson Does Not Hold Back While Talking About Sobriety And Removing All That Ink
Ice Man greeting Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past
Is X-Men’s Shawn Ashmore Joining His Cast Mates For The Next Avengers Movies? Here’s His Honest Take
Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Underwood standing next to each other on American Idol.
Ryan Seacrest Made An American Idol Gaffe For Maybe The First Time Ever, And Carrie Underwood Did Not Look Happy
Damon Wayans&#039; Poppa holding his hand up to his ear in Poppa&#039;s House
Damon Wayans Spoke Out After CBS Canceled Poppa's House, And The First Comment Was Brutal
Sarah Michelle Gellar stands outside with a questioning look in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
'But She Is Dead.' Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Gets Real About The I Know What You Did Last Summer Conversation She Had With Sarah Michelle Gellar About Coming Back