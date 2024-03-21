House Of The Dragon Released Two 'Dueling' Trailers For Season 2, And Now I Really Know Whose Side I'm On

It’s time to choose sides and prepare for battle, because the new trailers for Season 2 of House of the Dragon , just confirmed that we are headed for an all-out war between the Greens and Blacks, and it’s not going to be pretty. Again, by releasing not one, but two, trailers, House of the Dragon is showing fans that war is waging, and we must choose a side. And I have to say, I know which team I'm on.

Let me make something clear, I've always been on the side of the Blacks, and their Season 2 trailer helped prove that, as you can see below:

As you can see, Rhaenyra is playing offense, in this trailer and she's ready for a fight. And rightfully so, because as she said, she "needs to fight this war, and win it."

The catastrophic events of HOTD’s Season 1 finale saw Alicent's son Aemond chase Rhaenyra’s son Luke through the skies on their dragons leading to the death of Luke. This inciting incident was the breaking point for the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, and it marked the culmination of all the events that led to this aggressive rift between her and Alicent. Now, the question is: How will she use her power to get her throne, the one her father wanted her to have, and how will Alicent and the Greens defend it?

Following the Blacks trailer, we also got the Greens trailer:

In this second trailer, we saw the conflict from Alicent's point of view. Her father claims that the Targaryens are fighting for the "satisfaction of vengeance." He also tells his daughter that war is the only option, and her son King Aegon agrees. Personally, I can't get behind the Hightowers and their rule, and this trailer helped confirm that. They are playing defense, and rightfully so. I don't think Aegon is the right person for the throne, I think the way he got there was nasty, and I think his family's motivation to keep this power that was never theirs is terrifying.

Just like how we learned from the House of the Dragon teaser trailer that a “war between dragons” was coming and art that foreshadowed major tragedy, these trailers and the key art released the day before show the clear division between the House of Targaryen, and now it's time for fans to choose their side too. If you weren’t aware of where allegiances lie, these trailers and art (pictured below) made it clear as day:

(Image credit: HBO)

As you can see above, on the side of the Greens, you can see (from left to right) Tom Glynn-Carney as the newly crowned king of Westeros, Aegon Targaryen, Fabien Frankel’s knight Ser Criston Cole, Alicent’s devious son Aemond Targaryen played by Ewan Mitchell, and of course, Olivia Cooke herself as Alicent Hightower.

Then, on the Blacks (from left to right) you can see Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen at the center followed by her husband, Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen as well as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, played by Eve Best, and Steve Toussaint’s Lord Corlys Velaryon.

As the poster says, and the trailer screams, they “all must choose” sides. I know which side I'm on, and I'm so curious to see how Season 2 will impact the views I have right now. Knowing the world we're about to re-enter, I'm sure opinions are bound to change and shift as power plays are made by both sides. However, as it stands right now, Rhaenyra Targaryen is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, and she's been through too much not to take it.