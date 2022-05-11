How CBS' FBI Used Photoshop To Subtly Perfect A Twist For OA

Spoilers ahead for Episode 20 of FBI Season 4 on CBS, called “Ghosts From The Past.”

Only a couple of episodes are left before FBI ’s fourth season comes to an end , and “Ghosts From The Past” was another rough one for OA. Not long after his fear of sarin gas was triggered and his partner was hospitalized due to her exposure, he struggled to cope with the reappearance of an old enemy on the tenth anniversary of an army friend’s death. Nina thought that he was imagining connections that weren’t there when he was convinced that a man named Tamir who he’d chased in Afghanistan was back, and she wasn’t alone. OA turned out to be right, and thanks to a Photoshop job, FBI guaranteed that the reveal was a good twist.

Tamir Hazara was a target who OA and his unit chased for a long time in Afghanistan, and he was convinced that he wasn’t dead after seeing somebody who looked an awful lot like him in a restaurant. He couldn’t get close enough to be absolutely sure, and it turns out that the show’s graphic designer went the extra mile to guarantee that viewers couldn’t be absolutely sure at first either. The Wolf Entertainment Twitter account shared some behind-the-scenes trivia about the storyline:

Before and after! The photo of Tamir was photoshopped by our #FBICBS Graphic Designer, Anastasia Vasilakis! She made him look just different enough that OA would be skeptical of his death by thinning his nose, altering his teeth & brows, de-aging him and adding a beard! #TheFBIs pic.twitter.com/mnYginyrTWMay 11, 2022 See more

Graphic designer Anastasia Vasilakis used Photoshop to alter actor Fawad Siddiqui’s appearance just enough to sow some seeds of doubt about Tamir’s identity for OA, who already was dealing with the doubts of his coworkers. Kudos to OA for sticking to his guns even when nobody else thought that he was right, especially since that might have been different if Maggie was still on active duty as his partner instead of recovering from the sarin gas . (You can rewatch that game-changing episode with a Paramount+ subscription .)

OA’s expertise and experience with Tamir turned out to be the key to catching him and saving lives before he could quite literally disappear underground again. There was a pretty incredible sewer fight scene that might have been more than a little cathartic for OA, who probably needed a win at this point. He also received apologies from both Jubal and Nina for doubting him, and Nina’s speech about stress hiding away for years before rising up to cause problems resonated with her temporary partner, and he was ready to open up to a therapist about what he’s been going through.