FBI: Most Wanted Boss Talks Cliffhanger Payoff In The Series Finale And How Much 'Closure' Fans Will Get

Believe it or not, we're finally on the verge of saying a last goodbye to FBI: Most Wanted in the 2025 TV schedule. The drama was cancelled back in March, giving the team behind the scenes enough time to set up a fitting finale, but not all shows deliver closure before the final credits roll. With the penultimate episode ending on a cliffhanger of Remy making a big decision and the future uncertain for Barnes, CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to have showrunner David Hudgins answer some questions about the end.

The series finale of FBI: Most Wanted is called "The Circle Game" and will air on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET (and stream next day via a Paramount+ subscription). For their last case in primetime – and perhaps as a team, depending on decisions made before the end – the task force will be on the hunt of a rogue government operative group working on a domestic terror attack. It's a big way for the show to go out, but there are also character stories that need wrapping up.

So, I asked the showrunner: will this feel like a season finale as per usual or a series finale tying off loose ends? David Hudgins responded:

It is definitely a series finale and yes - expect closure.

Well, that certainly sounds like a finale that's not going to end with a bomb about to blow up or characters' lives hanging in the balance to torture fans! It remains to be seen just what that closure looks like, but as long as it's happier than how FBI: Most Wanted ended Jess' story, I'm guessing fans will be pleased.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Home to CBS' FBI as well as FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, subscribe to Paramount Plus. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

The person who had been contemplating their future on the task force for several episodes ahead of the finale was Barnes, with the opportunity for a desk job closer to her kids in D.C. While she hadn't made a final decision by the end of the penultimate episode, Remy was clearly reevaluating his own future after conversations with her, and that episode ended with him calling FBI's Isobel (who is in for a frightening finale of her own), wanting to talk in person.

The episode concluded without revealing precisely what he wanted to talk about, but the implication was clear: Remy seemed to be considering his own future with the task force. The finale isn't going to leave fans hanging on what that conversation led to, as David Hudgins clarified how much Remy's decision was motivated by Barnes' possible move:

It was a big part of his decision. If he was ever going to leave, this felt like a decent time because he knew the task force would be in good hands.

All in all, it's seeming like the "closure" on the way isn't going to be devastating for the whole cast of characters, although it does sound like this is the end rather than a lead-in to CIA as Hudgins' first project after Most Wanted or a surprise backdoor pilot. As he said about the series finale:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Life goes on - for the task force and the characters in the show.

Fans will have to tune in to see what David Hudgins – who co-wrote the finale – and the rest of the Most Wanted team decided on to end the characters' stories on the original FBI spinoff, but the promo below teases what to expect from the very last case of the series:

FBI: Most Wanted 6x22 Promo "The Circle Game" (HD) Series Finale - YouTube Watch On

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET for the final episode of FBI: Most Wanted, following the series finale of FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and the Season 7 finale of FBI at 8 p.m. ET. FBI fortunately still has Isobel on board after her big decision earlier this spring, because that show (as well as the two spinoffs) look like they may need all hands on deck.