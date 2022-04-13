FBI's OA Will Have To Confront One Of His 'Biggest Fears' And It Doesn't Look Good For Maggie

Spoilers ahead for the April 12 episode of FBI, called “One Night Stand,” and light preview spoilers for next week’s “Fear Nothing.”

FBI delivered a big episode for none other than Scola with “One Night Stand,” as The Flash and The Boys alum Shantel VanSanten guest-starred as a former flame/undercover agent. The development that might keep fans talking over the next week might not be Scola’s situation, however, but instead the preview at the end of the hour that revealed the next episode is going to be a rough one for OA and Maggie. In fact, according to what has been revealed about the episode, OA will have to confront one of his greatest fears.

The next episode of FBI Season 4 airs on April 19, and is called “Fear Nothing.” That title definitely isn’t going to apply to OA and Maggie, however, based on the episode description from CBS about what’s to come:

OA is forced to confront one of his biggest fears when the team discovers that deadly sarin gas may have been sold to terrorists.

Season 4 has already been a tough one for OA, as his career seemed to be moving forward until he hit an obstacle that may mean he stays where he is for the foreseeable future, and it wasn’t that long ago that he had to consider his loyalties . Those previous rough patches might pale in comparison to terrorists getting their hands on sarin gas and forcing OA to face one of his biggest fears!

Normally, I would say that this would be an ideal episode for OA to be able to lean on his partner, but the promo indicates that this might not be the case for “Fear Nothing.” This is the same season that has kept OA and Maggie more separate than usual in some episodes, with FBI mixing up the partnerships between the core four agents (also including Tiff and Scola).

There have still been some big episodes for Maggie and OA, however, including Maggie going back undercover with OA watching her back as best he could before things got explosive . He was there for her, but it looks like she won’t be able to be there for him in confronting his fear with the sarin gas. In fact, based on the preview, it looks like she’ll be a big part of what he’s afraid of happening next week:

Poor Maggie and poor OA! It certainly looks like Maggie will be running out of time very quickly after being exposed to sarin gas, and OA might not have a way to get her out in time to prevent all harm if it’s the real thing. Normally, I wouldn’t expect any kind of lasting consequences for one of the lead stars in an episode that’s not a premiere or finale, but it’s possible that Maggie could be down for the count for a while.

Actress Missy Peregrym is currently expecting her second child, and was visibly showing when she posted the happy news on Instagram back in February. FBI: Most Wanted recently said a temporary farewell to Barnes while actress Roxy Sternberg is expecting a child this month, and Missy Peregrym’s previous pregnancy resulted in Maggie being sent on an undercover mission until she returned for Season 3 . (It also resulted in the very first crossover between the FBI s and One Chicago on NBC , which fans can revisit with Season 2 streaming with a Paramount+ subscription .)