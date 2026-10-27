I Have Never Been A Fan Of Sense And Sensibility, But The Latest Adaptation Inspired Me

I am a Jane Austen fan. Pride and Prejudice is one of my favorite books of all time. Additionally, I have seen many adaptations based on Austen’s books. They are amazing movies based on classic novels. However, I have never been bewitched by Sense and Sensibility.

I read the novel in college and watched the 90s version soon after. I just didn’t connect with it. It was missing something to spark my romance-loving soul. However, the 2026 Sense and Sensibility adaptation completely changed my mind about the novel.

Warning: Sense and Sensibility spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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The Latest Sense And Sensibility Adaptation Makes A Strong Case For Passion And Practicality

From my understanding, the novel asks whether the goal is practical romance or passionate romance. Should women yearn for a practical partner or one with passion and fire? Marianne (Esmé Creed-Miles) wants passion. She thinks love without it isn’t worth having. Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is the sensible sister and doesn’t dare to dream when it comes to love.

They clash on their different ideals of love and romance. For some reason, my younger self interpreted the movie and book as an argument for practical love. It is, but it’s also fighting for passion. Elinor and Marianne both end up falling for men who represent passion and practicality.

Colonel Brandon (Herbert Nordrum) is a lot more serious than Marianne expected, but he fights for her. He’s full of passion, even if he approaches it more sensibly. Elinor and Edward (George MacKay) are quiet with their love. However, it’s full of longing and doing whatever it takes to find a way to be together. Sense and Sensibility isn’t about either passion or practicality. It’s about having both.

It wasn’t until this movie that my brain connected the dots. In my defense, sometimes I am not the smartest. This made me glad that Sense and Sensibility wasn’t what I expected from my encounters with the source material. It was more.

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Both Love Stories Are Swoon-Worthy In This Adaptation

I am a huge Alan Rickman fan. I also think he was attractive, but I am so used to him playing villains that his Colonel Brandon didn’t make me swoon. It’s a great performance by him, but I just wasn’t moved. Herbert Nordrum’s Colonel Brandon made me swoon.

I am also a huge Hugh Grant fan and a lover of all his romantic roles. However, I would argue George MacKay is a better Edward. MacKay and Nordrum gave performances that made them a fitting match for Marianne and Elinor.

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Sense and Sensibility Inspired Me To Finally Finish Reading All Of Jane Austen's Books

The finishing Emma saga continues. Before the upcoming year, I will finish that novel. I've been more than halfway done for years. It’s time. I need to retreat again to the world of Jane Austen. Sense and Sensibility reminded me how much I love her romances and writing. Therefore, it’s time to not only finish Emma, but all the other Austen novels. It’s Austen fall in my house.

Then I will likely watch every film or TV show adaptation. I also can’t wait to see Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice. It’s one of the upcoming book adaptations I am most looking forward to watching.

It now has to live up to the greatness of this adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.