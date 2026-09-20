Why One CBS News Alum Has An Issue With Bari Weiss: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense’

Bari Weiss’ tenure as CBS News’ editor-in-chief has been marked by various business corporate changes as well as persistent backlash. Many have criticized the decision to hire Weiss, given she’s had no formal experience with broadcast journalism up to this point. While some of those criticisms have come from general media pundits, others have been shared by individuals who used to work for CBS. Now, another veteran of the brand is sharing the reason they take issue with Weiss’ management.

Of the different moves Weiss has made since being appointed E-I-C by Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison, one of the biggest is her choice to shut down CBS News Radio. Before it was shut down in May 2026, the platform had been in existence for over 98 years. Weiss – who made the move in conjunction with CBS News President Tom Cibrowski – cited the changing media industry and programming responsibilities as the reason for shuttering the brand.

Larry Magid – who worked for the now-defunct radio network for two decades before transitioning to a contributor role – recently expressed his discontent with Weiss’ decision to shut it down. While speaking with Page Six, the ConnectSafely Report veteran also shared some thoughts on Weiss’ feelings towards traditional media:

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She definitely does not care about traditional media. She may care about podcasting. She may care about blogging. But it doesn’t strike me that she has a real understanding of the value of traditional broadcast.

The economic aspect of the CBS News Radio decision was heavily discussed after the network’s closure was announced. Ahead of that, there had been varied claims regarding the profitability of the brand, with one report suggesting there was a fall in revenue. Magid, however, pushed back on the narrative that the radio division had become unprofitable:

I’m told that it actually made some money, that it wasn’t a losing proposition. I’m told that it actually made some money, that it wasn’t a losing proposition. Even if it made a dime, as a public service, to kill it, it doesn’t make sense.

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Aside from the fallout of CBS News Radio’s demise, Bari Weiss has also been criticized for her handling of 60 Minutes. Weiss oversaw the firings of several producers and veteran correspondents, including Scott Pelley, who accused her of “murdering” the show. Pelley later questioned Weiss and the company as a whole, saying that it needed “adult supervision” and did not have it. Weiss has also faced claims of political partiality, which is why former CNN hosts W. Kamau Bell and Jim Acosta take issue with her possibly running that network should the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger go through.

Weiss – who’s denied claims of political bias in her editorial decisions – has reportedly forged a firm relationship with Ellison, though. Also, some of Weiss’ colleagues have come to her defense, including new 60 Minutes broadcaster Sir Trevor Phillips. During an interview, Phillips mused that “the great thing about her is that she’s one of those people who will either change the world or crash and burn.” Newly reinstalled CBS Mornings host Norah O’Donnell also defended Weiss ahead of returning to her morning show post.

It is indeed true that the media industry is evolving, and different entities are changing to keep up with the times. Still, based on a number of the comments shared by CBS News alums, many want the company to maintain what they believe to be its core essence. Larry Magid’s mourning of the radio division aligns with that assessment. At this point, though, Magid, fellow company alums and the public at large can only wait and see how Bari Weiss and co. continue to operate amid the changing broadcast model.