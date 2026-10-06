Amid Bari Weiss’ Tenure At CBS News, Sources Have Very Different Takes On Working With Her
These are two viewpoints are like night and day.
Throughout Bari Weiss’ tenure as CBS News’ editor-in-chief, she’s received both criticism and praise for some of the decisions she’s made at the company. Insiders have also dropped claims regarding some of her workplace habits and how employees allegedly feel about them. As of late, Weiss has also been dealing with brand-based challenges, with TV ratings being among them. Now, one source is dropping claims about what Weiss has been like to work with as of late, while another insider is sharing a completely different take.
One CBS News Source Makes Unflattering Comments About Bari Weiss
During the past year, several individuals have made blunt claims about working with Weiss. This past summer, for instance, saw former CBS News Senior Vice President Betsy West echo claims made about the way Weiss was running morning meetings, which had allegedly become tense. An insider recently spoke to Page Six, alleging that employees have still found it hard to work with Weiss. If this person is to be believed, a major issue is a purported inability to pitch ideas to the Free Press founder:
Weiss was appointed to her post by David Ellison, CEO of the since-dissolved Paramount Skydance in October 2025, and some criticized her hiring due to her lack of experience with broadcast journalism. Since taking on the job, Weiss has made changes to programming, which has been met with mixed results. Under her watch, her revamped 60 Minutes has seen varied ratings, while programs like CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News have seen losses. The source also made this claim about collaborating with Weiss at this time:
These allegations came months after it was claimed that Weiss had changed in the aftermath of the 60 Minutes staffing changes she initiated. While this particular source claims Weiss isn’t being responsive to employees’ concerns, another individual who supposedly has knowledge of the situation is countering those sentiments.
Another Insider Shares A Positive Take On Working With Bari Weiss
While speaking with Page Six, the second insider pushed back on the notion of Weiss being unresponsive to staffers’ ideas and concerns. The person specifically dropped a claim regarding how the E-I-C operates during meetings:
Despite the backlash Weiss has faced, there are those who’ve defended her. CBS Evening News’ Tony Dokoupil defended Weiss’ vision for the company and denied that he’d experienced any bias in the company’s reporting. One of 60 Minutes’ newest contributors, Sir Trevor Phillips, also defended Weiss’ leadership. Ahead of that, it was also reported that David Ellison was supportive of Weiss and had no intention of firing her. The aforementioned Page Six source also added:
As of this writing, none of the following statements from either of the CBS sources have been verified, so all of them should be taken with a grain of salt. What can be said for sure, however, is that there’s still interest in Bari Weiss’ work with the Eye Network. Time will tell how she continues to navigate the job and whether additional comments will be made in relation to working with her.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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