Norah O’Donnell Responds To Viewers Criticizing Bari Weiss Amid Return To CBS Mornings

CBS News’ Editor-in-Chief, Bari Weiss, continues to make changes at the brand and, this past week marked a major development on that front. Following reports, it’s now been confirmed that Norah O’Donnell is returning to CBS Mornings to serve as co-host again. While the announcement has seemingly been met with some optimism from some viewers, there are others who don’t seem so pleased since it’s happening under Weiss’ purview. O’Donnell has since responded to her employer’s detractors.

O’Donnell’s return to the morning news program was announced by the Eye Network this past Thursday, September 3. The news was shared in an official post shared to Mornings’ official Instagram account, with O’Donnell tagged as well. In time, the veteran broadcaster took notice of the less-than-positive sentiments that filled the comment section of the post. She then proceeded to respond to a few of the users, including one who said they loved her but didn’t want to watch CBS News while Weiss was still running it. O’Donnell replied:

This makes no sense. Watch our show.

Another user expressed disappointment that a “legit journalist” like O’Donnell would continue to work at CBS. O’Donnell simply responded with this comment:

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You are obviously not watching the shows.

Norah O’Donnell previously co-hosted Mornings from 2012 to 2019, at which point it was still known as CBS This Morning. She eventually became the anchor of the CBS Evening News, holding down that position between 2019 and 2025. Additionally, she’s served as a correspondent on 60 Minutes (which has also been undergoing staff changes). Despite O’Donnell’s new gig, at least one user suggested she “go to another network” because of Weiss, leading her to say:

Thanks for commenting. Give us a try.

Bari Weiss has come under fire for some of the editorial decisions she’s made since being named editor-in-chief in late 2025. Aside from being criticized for the way in which she allegedly runs morning meetings, some staffers have also accused her of exhibiting political partiality via news coverage. Most notably, her decision to “spike” a 60 Minutes story about an El Salvador prison received backlash. One source has also made claims about “utter incompetence" having unfolded at the company since Weiss took over.

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However, O’Donnell’s sentiments seem to convey a level of support for Weiss, who reportedly has the full confidence of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison. CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil has also denied experiencing any news bias at the company and has spoken positively about Weiss’ approach. One of the media conglomerate’s newest broadcasters, Tony Phillips, also defended Weiss amid continued backlash. Sources have also alleged that some employees are pleased with staffing changes Weiss has made at 60 and more due to their allegedly being a lack of upward mobility beforehand.

It’s unclear if backlash will continue in regard to O’Donnell’s return to the morning shift (which allegedly displeases co-host Gayle King). Whatever happens, though, it seems she’s ready to get started and isn’t taking stock in the comments that some people are making about Bari Weiss. O’Donnell responded to someone else who said she was “too good to stay with CBS,” prompting her to call that “silly” and say “just watch our show!” We’ll see how many people choose to tune in once those ratings reports come in.

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Norah O’Donnell will return to CBS Mornings to co-host with Gayle King and Nate Burleson on Tuesday, September 8 amid the 2026 TV schedule.