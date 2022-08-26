How Crazy Rich Asians' Harry Shum Jr. Reacted To Meeting His OG Grey’s Anatomy Co-Stars Ellen Pompeo And More
How did the Grey's vets welcome the newcomers?
Harry Shum Jr. has built up a pretty nice resume over the years. He’s set to star in a Crazy Rich Asians spinoff movie, popped up in the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once, and is already well-known for his roles in Glee and Shadowhunters. But when he enters Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Benson "Blue" Kwan on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, he’ll be a newbie working alongside a trio of actors who have been there from the beginning. Shum opened up about what it was like to be a “first-year resident” meeting his new co-stars — and the series’ three remaining OG actors — Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.
Benson “Blue” Kwan is one of five new characters being introduced, as Grey’s Anatomy’s 19th season goes “back to the beginning,” as it was described by Kevin McKidd. The new interns’ arrival coincides with Ellen Pompeo’s taking a big step back from the role of Meredith, but Shum told People the actress was still there to welcome her new co-stars with a gift and impress them with her mastery of the craft. He said:
“Iconic” is the word Harry Shum Jr. also used to describe Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., who are returning for their 19th seasons as Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber, respectively. He described the new cast’s first meeting the OGs, saying:
If I could describe a dream scenario for meeting Chandra Wilson, it would definitely involve a Bailey-esque motivational speech, so it warms my dark and twisty heart to know that this happened in real life. Now where's some video?
James Pickens Jr. seems to have welcomed the new cast members in a similarly paternal fashion fitting of his character, as the first-year residents all looked blissfully unafraid of the drama to come in the photo he shared to Instagram.
Harry Shum Jr. played Charlie Wu in Crazy Rich Asians, and while Charlie was a significant character in the book, he had only a small — though significant — cameo in the end credit scene, and it was apparently always in the plans to expand Shum’s character beyond that initial appearance. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for that spinoff about Charlie’s romance with Gemma Chan’s Astrid.
First things first, though, as Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 6, on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to keep up with all of the fall premieres.
