A Grey's Anatomy Star Wants Denzel Washington On The Show... And There Is Precedent

Grey’s Anatomy has featured some impressive guest stars come through over the last 21 seasons, and that likely won't change when Season 22 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule this fall. There are likely loads of celebs that are probably on everyone’s guest-star wish list, and one cast member has Oscar winner Denzel Washington at the top of his list. Although it may seem like a long shot, there is a connective-tissue precedent.

The Gladiator II star actually directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2016, which remains one of just five projects that he's credited with helming. It was also one of few television projects that he's been behind the camera for. Nearly 10 years after that memorable episode,, Jason George is voicing his hopes for Washington to return to Grey’s in a more visible capacity, as he told The Post:

But I would love to see him in front of the camera on the show. It’s never going to happen, but you’ve got to put it out there. I’m hoping he does it. It’s Denzel. He’s got to come in as the doctor who is that dude, and everyone’s geeked out and excited about him. He’s got to come in as the expert.

Considering he's an Oscar winning icon who hasn't taken a TV role since starring as Dr. Philip Chandler in the medical drama St. Elsewhere in the ‘80s, his return to the small screen on Grey's probably won’t happen. However, it would be fun to see him as a doctor again, especially so many years after St. Elsewhere wrapped up. Not to mention the fact that he has a decent idea of what Grey’s Anatomy is like behind the scenes, even if it was 10 years ago.

It should be pointed out that if he were to appear on Grey’s, there will also more than likely be a fun shift behind-the-scenes. George recalled the time that Washington directed, calling out his female co-stars for getting to set on time and getting glammed up so early in the morning. He noted that while the set is usually professional, the week Washington was directing was even more professional, but that’s just the effect he has on people.

Denzel Washington is a pretty busy guy. He has at least one new movie coming out in 2025, Highest 2 Lowest, and has at least two other films in the works. And it’s quite possible he has more projects coming that haven’t been announced yet. So, on top of him not really doing any television in recent years, he’s also busy, meaning that the chances of him appearing on Grey’s Anatomy are pretty low. But it can’t hurt to still hope, even if it’s a very small chance.

While Washington probably won’t be guest starring on Grey’s Anatomy any time soon and returning to his role as a doctor, there will still be a lot to look forward to when Season 22 premieres. Season 21 ended on a cliffhanger that once again saw a part of Grey Sloan getting blown up and some doctors in danger. If Grey’s Anatomy is known for one thing, it’s that it knows how to keep fans on the edge of their seats between seasons, and there is no telling what could happen.