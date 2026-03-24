How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris And Josh Radnor Got Real About Feeling Tension On Set: ‘Motherf---er, I’m Doing Spit Takes’
Things might not have been all that great.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Despite its controversial ending, How I Met Your Mother is one of the best sitcoms of all time. And that's definitely partially because of the cast. It’s hard to imagine the characters being played by anyone else, as the chemistry and comedic timing really tie it all together, as well as the emotions when needed. Surprisingly, though, there was apparently some tension on set, according to Neil Patrick Harris and Josh Radnor.
With an ensemble cast like the one for HIMYM, where everyone works so closely together, and these friendships are forming on-screen, friendships are bound to form off-screen as well. While it seems like they are all close to this day, things might have been a bit different back then. While appearing on Radnor and co-creator Craig Thomas’ podcast How We Made Your Mother, Harris revealed to his former co-star that he thought he wasn’t too well-liked:
- Neil Patrick Harris: I always kind of felt that my performance annoyed you, Josh.
- Josh Radnor: What? Tell me more. Tell me more.
Radnor seemed shocked by the admission, which Harris said came to him as they were having that conversation. It’s a bit hard to believe, since Ted and Barney had a pretty entertaining friendship throughout HIMYM’s run.Article continues below
Harris went on to explain why he thought Radnor was annoyed by his performance, and it was really because Barney was written differently from everyone else:
Barney did have a different way of looking at things and doing things on HIMYM, and it’s not just with the suits he would always wear. Of course, Barney is legen – wait for it – dary, but at the time, it sounds like Harris was worried that his character’s personality would drive a wedge between him and his castmates. He said it was like they were on different sitcoms, but that's also why it was so great. While now he can look back and really see that, back then it wasn’t easy:
It’s unfortunate that Harris felt that way, but it’s also understandable why he would think all this. Barney wasn’t the best character at times and didn’t always say the right thing at the right time, but it’s what made him lovable. And not surprisingly, Radnor understands where the confusion comes from.
Luckily, there are no hard feelings, and Radnor even looks back at that time with happiness, especially since Ted was annoying at times, too. To that point, the Ted actor said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $4.99 A Month (For Three Months)
The Disney+ Hulu Bundle is available at a steep discount. New and returning subscribers can get the ad-supported version of the bundle for $4.99 a month for three months, a savings of 61%.
With it, you can watch everything from new shows to old classics, like How I Met Your Mother.
Radnor went on to explain that there was something in the tension that Harris described that would come out sideways, which was the “secret sauce.”
Overall, there’s a reason How I Met Your Mother went on for so long, and fans are still streaming with a Hulu subscription. Had there been just straight tension between Harris and Radnor, it’s likely things would have gone differently. But the fact that they both felt the way they felt just means that they were doing their jobs right. And it makes me so happy that they’re still friends today.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.