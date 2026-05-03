One Thing Jon Cryer Says The Internet Always Gets Wrong About His Relationship With Charlie Sheen

For eight seasons of Two and a Half Men, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen entertained viewers as brothers Alan and Charlie Harper, respectively, and earned acclaim for their portrayals. In the years since Sheen’s firing in 2011 and the hit CBS sitcom’s conclusion in 2015, a lot has been said about the state of Sheen and Cryer’s relationship. Both actors have occasionally spoken about where they stand with each other these days. Now, Cryer is getting real about one misconception the Internet has regarding his dynamic with Sheen.

Cryer recently appeared on an episode of The View, during which he spoke about his decision to be interviewed for the documentary aka Charlie Sheen (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). From there, the Emmy winner was asked about the fact that he hadn’t actually spoken to Sheen in years and whether he’d be open to meeting up. Cryer confirmed that he would be down to with his former co-star if the opportunity arose and, from there, he explained something that gets distorted on social media:

Yeah, I would [meet with Charlie again]. I mean, it’s funny because every now and then an article comes out that we’re arguing, and it’s just not the case.

It would seem that Cryer wants to make it known that he holds no animosity towards Sheen at this point in his life. What should be pointed out is that Sheen and Cryer were friends while working on Two and a Half Men, as the latter explained a few years ago. However, that relationship went sour amid Sheen’s viral meltdown in 2011, which also saw him call out Cryer for being a “traitor.” It all seems to be water under the bridge now, based on Cryer’s comments about why he chose to participate in the documentary:

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Mostly I realized that I wasn’t mad at him anymore; I was still kind of mad at America. Because when he went off the rails and went crazy, a lot of people seemed to enjoy that. I knew him as a friend, as a coworker, and so it was really painful to see all that and see that craziness and see a lot of people enjoying it. So that’s part of why I kind of wanted to, obviously, say my side of the story.

As Jon Cryer mentioned during his recent interview, his longtime co-star was very appreciative of his decision to appear in the Netflix doc. Charlie Sheen actually sent a sentimental message to Cryer to thank him for his “contributions” to the project. The Anger Management star also expressed his hope to “see [Cryer] around the campus” at some point. With that, it’s hard not to wonder whether the Men stars will actually reunite personally or professionally.

Sheen also notably mended fences with Chuck Lorre, the co-creator of Two and a Half Men, and even reunited with him for the since-canceled HBO Max comedy Bookie. It was around that time that Cryer was asked if he’d reunite with Sheen and Lorre for the show. At that point, Cryer said he would have to see where Sheen was at personally but also stated that he wouldn’t “close anything off.”

It appears Cryer has now softened on his stance even more, at least from the perspective of just meeting up with Sheen socially. Whether or not the two co-stars will actually carve out some time to get together is unclear. Still, what’s evident now is that anyone under the impression that Cryer and Sheen still have beef may want to stay away from Internet speculation.

Check out Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.