One Thing Jon Cryer Says The Internet Always Gets Wrong About His Relationship With Charlie Sheen
Jon Cryer is setting the record straight.
For eight seasons of Two and a Half Men, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen entertained viewers as brothers Alan and Charlie Harper, respectively, and earned acclaim for their portrayals. In the years since Sheen’s firing in 2011 and the hit CBS sitcom’s conclusion in 2015, a lot has been said about the state of Sheen and Cryer’s relationship. Both actors have occasionally spoken about where they stand with each other these days. Now, Cryer is getting real about one misconception the Internet has regarding his dynamic with Sheen.
Cryer recently appeared on an episode of The View, during which he spoke about his decision to be interviewed for the documentary aka Charlie Sheen (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). From there, the Emmy winner was asked about the fact that he hadn’t actually spoken to Sheen in years and whether he’d be open to meeting up. Cryer confirmed that he would be down to with his former co-star if the opportunity arose and, from there, he explained something that gets distorted on social media:
It would seem that Cryer wants to make it known that he holds no animosity towards Sheen at this point in his life. What should be pointed out is that Sheen and Cryer were friends while working on Two and a Half Men, as the latter explained a few years ago. However, that relationship went sour amid Sheen’s viral meltdown in 2011, which also saw him call out Cryer for being a “traitor.” It all seems to be water under the bridge now, based on Cryer’s comments about why he chose to participate in the documentary:Article continues below
As Jon Cryer mentioned during his recent interview, his longtime co-star was very appreciative of his decision to appear in the Netflix doc. Charlie Sheen actually sent a sentimental message to Cryer to thank him for his “contributions” to the project. The Anger Management star also expressed his hope to “see [Cryer] around the campus” at some point. With that, it’s hard not to wonder whether the Men stars will actually reunite personally or professionally.
Sheen also notably mended fences with Chuck Lorre, the co-creator of Two and a Half Men, and even reunited with him for the since-canceled HBO Max comedy Bookie. It was around that time that Cryer was asked if he’d reunite with Sheen and Lorre for the show. At that point, Cryer said he would have to see where Sheen was at personally but also stated that he wouldn’t “close anything off.”
It appears Cryer has now softened on his stance even more, at least from the perspective of just meeting up with Sheen socially. Whether or not the two co-stars will actually carve out some time to get together is unclear. Still, what’s evident now is that anyone under the impression that Cryer and Sheen still have beef may want to stay away from Internet speculation.
Check out Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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