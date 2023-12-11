How Kate Middleton And King Charles Should Handle The Racism Allegations In New Book, According To Royal Expert

Yet another book centered around the British royal family has been released, and it seems to be causing quite a stir. Omid Scobie’s Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival examines the current state of the high-profile brood and features a number of allegations. Within the text, King Charles and Kate Middleton were accused of being the royals who allegedly made racially insensitive comments about the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie. As of this writing, Charles and Middleton have yet to publicly address the matter, and a royal expert has thoughts on how they should proceed.

The King and Princess of Wales both appeared alongside their significant others, Queen Camilla and Prince William, nearly a week ago at a Buckingham Palace reception. That reportedly marked the first time they’d appeared together in public since the racism accusations came to light. They’d also made separate appearances in the public eye since the situation began and, in all cases, they’ve remained mum on the speculation. One particular person believes this approach to be an error on their parts.

Jack Royston, Newsweek’s head royal correspondent, discussed the matter with Business Insider , which attempted to reach the palace for comment but to no avail. In Royston’s perspective, the pair of royals should address the claims, and the journalist also believes they have a “limited window” to do so and have their constituents be receptive. The pundit also argued that the two should discuss the matter in an open manner because a topic like race is within the “public interest.” However, Royston also stated that he doesn’t believe a statement will be made:

The most likely outcome will be that they do nothing but I think that's a mistake. I do also think people of color in Britain and countries around the world that count Charles as their king have a right to know what really happened.

The claims specifically stem from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021. It was during that conversation that they claimed members of the family had questions about what Archie’s skin color might be ahead of his birth. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t name anyone specifically. Shortly after, the royal family responded with a statement , saying it was “saddened” by the claims and specifically called the race assertion “concerning.”

It’s been rumored that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had a somewhat up and down relationship over the years. That drama reportedly predates Markle and her husband’s decision to step back as senior members of the family. One of the most infamous stories is one involving Middleton supposedly being upset over her daughter, Charlotte’s, dress supposedly not fitting at Markle’s wedding. (A royal tailor has since weighed in on that story and claims there was no such tension at the event.)

All the while, Prince Harry is allegedly still estranged from his father, King Charles, and brother Prince William. Insiders have, however, more recently claimed that a reconciliation of sorts isn’t completely off the table. Per sources, Harry wants to call a “truce,” because his decision to leave England supposedly hasn’t worked out as planned. This information should, of course, be taken with a massive grain of salt.

The denizens of the United Kingdom will just have to wait and see whether the King as well as the Princess decide to address the racism allegation. If or until that happens, the rumor might continue to make the rounds.