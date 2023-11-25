New Book Claims Meghan Markle Named Two Royals She Believes Made Racist Comments About Her Family

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, many of their comments about the Royal Family shocked the world. One of the biggest bombshells to come out of this interview was the claim that a member of the Royal Family had made comments about the couple’s son Archie and his skin color. Now, a new book has alleged that the Duchess of Sussex named two royals that she believed made racist comments about her family.

According to The Sun , the book Endgame by Omid Scobie will reference private letters Markle reportedly wrote to King Charles. They supposedly named two people who were part of the “conversations” she spoke about during the Oprah interview. Apparently, it’s unknown if these people are part of the Royal Family, however, they are a part of the Royal Household. The author alleged that he knows the names of these people, however:

[The] laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.

The article noted that Markle named these two people in letters she wrote to Prince Harry’s father during the spring of 2021. This would have been after her interview with Winfrey. According to the article, the book reportedly claims that the actress believed “unconscious bias and ignorance” needed to be addressed within the Royal Family.

During that interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alleged that a member of the Royal Family had spoken to them about “how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” She said that comments were made during “several conversations,” however, she didn’t want to name anyone specifically, noting:

I think that would be very damaging to them.

Apparently, the book will say there are no more “hard feelings” about this particular situation. However, tensions are reportedly still high between Meghan Markle and the Royal Family.

Back in 2021, when these claims first emerged, the Duke of Sussex’s brother, Prince William denied them , saying:

No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do… We are very much not a racist family.

For the last few years, it has seemed like Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royals has been turbulent. That became very clear after they moved to the United States and did this interview with Oprah. More recently, tensions seemed to be high between the two parties following the releases of the couple’s docuseries Harry & Meghan (which can be watched with a Netflix subscription ) and the Prince’s memoir Spare, which was full of revelations and allegations.

However, more recently, it seems like the couple and Prince Harry’s family could be moving toward a solution. In July, an insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex was allegedly looking to call a “truce” with his father and family. Then, in August, it was reported that Markle had supposedly changed her attitude about the Royal Family, with a source claiming she “has kind of moved on now.”

With all that said, the Royal Family is reportedly “encouraged” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not making as many public comments about them. However, with Endgame hitting bookshelves on Tuesday, we’ll have to wait and see if this alleged outlook changes.

As this situation develops, and we learn more about the claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made in 2021, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.