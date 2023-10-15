Insider Drops Claims About How King Charles Is ‘Punishing’ Prince Harry Amid Their Continued Estrangement
No sign of healing in sight.
Things have been quiet between Prince Harry and his father lately, but not necessarily in the “no news is good news” way. Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly decided to limit their comments on the royal family over the summer in order to better focus on their family and their future, and while that seemed to provide a glimmer of hope for reconciliation at some point, King Charles III remains estranged from his younger son. In fact, according to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the king has been “subtly punishing” Prince Harry after his repeated betrayals.
In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex made some wild allegations about his father, brother, stepmother and others. Tensions have continued to rise in the months since, with Prince Harry leaving London quickly after King Charles’ coronation and not meeting up with his father on his other trips to the UK. Duncan Larcombe alleges that while the king is still willing to communicate with Prince Harry, he’ll only do so through palace advisors, as the author told The Sun:
This so-called punishment comes after Prince Harry reportedly snubbed his father’s offer to stay with him while he was in London to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Harry did take time to visit his grandmother’s burial site on a private visit — as was done by several other members of the royal family.
King Charles III is also still reportedly upset about Prince Harry calling Camilla a “villain” in his tell-all book and during interviews around the time of its release. The royal author continued:
While the king is reportedly still hurt by what Harry has said about Camilla, other rumors have suggested that King Charles is similarly “sick and tired” of his wife and others’ complaints about his son.
The author also makes the situation between Prince Harry and his brother sound dire, as Prince William and remains “incredibly upset” about Spare, and his wife Kate Middleton as well is “quite devastated” by the anecdotes her brother-in-law shared.
It doesn’t sound like healing is coming anytime soon for the royal family, with even King Charles now apparently making it harder for Prince Harry to communicate with him. If you want to see what the Sussexes had to say in their docuseries, Harry & Meghan is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
