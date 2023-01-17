Royal Tailor Shares His Side Of The Story After Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Spare Accuse Kate Middleton Of Causing Drama
The tailor tells his side of the story.
Following the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix and Prince Harry’s book Spare, lots of older stories about the royal couple and their turbulent relationship with the Royal Family have resurfaced. This includes the infamous story about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both being mad and reportedly crying over Princess Charlotte’s dress not fitting right before Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Now, after Spare, which has many other brutal translated titles, made waves around the world, the tailor who fixed the dresses is speaking up about what happened that day.
While the dress ended up being tailored and fixed, the text exchange that ensued beforehand left both women mad. Now, the tailor who altered the dress to fit the young princess and the other bridesmaids opened up about the situation, and what had gone on from his perspective.
The Royal Tailor Opens Up About What Happened On Harry And Meghan’s Wedding Day
Ajay Mirpuri is a luxury suit and dressmaker who tailored the dresses for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The infamous bridesmaid dress issue reportedly led both Markle and Kate Middleton to tears, and this tailor was tasked with fixing multiple bridesmaids' dresses that weren't properly fitted.
According to The Daily Mail, Mirpuri said he didn’t see what went down between Kate and Meghan. However, he did explain that he and three others on staff worked at Windsor Castle and Kensington Palace during the four days leading up to the wedding after finding out the bridesmaids’ dresses didn't properly fit. He went on to explain that all six dresses needed to be fixed, and he did that.
Mirpuri continued, recalling how much time had to go into fixing the dresses:
Mirpuri explained that he wasn't sure why the Givenchy dresses didn’t fit the women. However, the story said it was likely the women’s measurements were just sent, and repeated fittings didn’t happen.
While all this happened years ago, this is the first time the tailor spoke about what happened, he also explained that if the Spare hadn’t come out:
He also noted that he was not necessarily “upset” by all the drama surrounding the dresses. However, he did think people should have focused on the fact that the bridesmaids “looked fabulous.”
What Prince Harry Wrote About The Dress Debacle
While there were many takeaways from Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is full of even more revelations and accusations, and as the critics wrote, Spare is loaded with unexpected details. According to the article, the book talks about this “row” over the dress too.
Per the article, Prince Harry wrote that in May of 2018 before the wedding, Kate texted Meghan about her daughter’s bridesmaid dress not fitting. According to Harry, Meghan replied saying a tailor had been “waiting all day” to make alterations.
The prince then explained that he found Meghan “on the floor sobbing” over the exchange with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, while initial reports had said Kate had been the one left in tears.
What Meghan Markle Told Oprah About The Alleged Wedding Day Row
As Prince Harry wrote that Meghan was the one left in tears, a few years ago Meghan also said the same thing during the royal couple’s interview with Oprah. During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex explained that this moment was a “turning point” in her relationship with Kate. She also said what was reported was not the story, and that the “reverse happened,” because for a while the claim was Meghan made Kate cry.
She explained to the talk show host that Kate apologized for what happened. Then said what was truly shocking came months after the wedding when it was reported that Kate was left in tears because of what Meghan said.
It seems after all these years and all this drama the tailor is simply relieved the dresses looked beautiful on the day of the wedding. Clearly, this is an experience that the royal couple is not dropping, as it was brought up in the Oprah interview and in Prince Harry’s latest book. It will be interesting to see if anyone else involved with tailoring the dresses comes forward with their thoughts on the stressful matter.
Prince Harry’s side of the story is told in his book Spare, which is available now, and if you want to watch the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, you can do so with a Netflix subscription.
