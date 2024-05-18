How Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest And Co. Plan To 'Celebrate' Her Last Night On American Idol

The upcoming Season 22 finale will not just mark the end of another iteration of the long-running reality competition series. It’ll also conclude Katy Perry’s tenure as one of the judges. Perry revealed her exit from Idol back in February and, since then, there’s been considerable speculation regarding who might replace the “Roar” singer on the show. More immediately, though, the cast and crew just seem set on sending her off on a high note. And her colleague, Ryan Seacrest, actually shared some details regarding how he, Perry and their colleagues plan to "celebrate" the pop star’s final show.

49-year-old Ryan Seacrest may be one of the busiest people in show business, but it sounds like he’s more than keen on slowing down for a moment and celebrating his co-star. The Idol host recently caught up with ET , during which he discussed the “Firework” singer’s imminent exit from the show. When asked how he – and likely fellow judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and more – will mark Katy Perry’s last night as a regular judge, Seacrest teased the broadcast and what the crew will do once it’s done:

She's gonna perform, we're gonna celebrate her all night. Then afterwards, I eat fish and vegetables -- so she's taking us for steak... It's a celebratory night, right?

So it sounds like viewers can expect the finale to – at least, partially – serve as a tribute to the singer, who joined ABC’s American Idol revival upon its debut in 2018. I’d say that an A+ performance and a dinner involving a grade A piece of beef should make for a great night. Ryan Seacrest, who’s currently preparing to take over as host on Wheel of Fortune, shared some more sentiments on the pop princess and got somewhat sentimental in the process:

It's been a fantastic seven years with her, so sad to see her go. We all know each other very, very well. The judges have such an amazing chemistry but the show, through its existence, has always evolved into the next chapter and we're gonna do it again.

Katy Perry formally revealed her decision to step away from Idol after serving behind the judges’ table for seven seasons. She attributed the decision to her desire to branch out and try other creative endeavors. While one can certainly understand her choice, it does leave the producers in a position in which they must find a successor for her. Interestingly, Perry’s idea is to have noted singer and songwriter Jelly Roll take her place. Lionel Richie also pitched a couple of names, suggesting that Kelly Clarkson and even Taylor Swift would be wonderful additions to the show. One pop star who won’t replace Perry , however, is Pink, who believes she’s not built for the job of critiquing performers.

Having heard all of the chatter, Ryan Seacrest commented on Jelly Roll being a possible replacement and called the Tennessee native “a force in music.” At the same time, Seacrest remained coy on whether he knows if someone has been hired. He may be keeping that information close to the vest, but what he’s not holding back is his affection for the show’s soon-to-be-leaving judge. Here’s hoping that she enjoys her last episode and has a sweet night with her co-stars.

Catch Katy Perry American Idol send-off when the Season 22 finale airs on Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule . You can also stream episodes using a Hulu subscription .