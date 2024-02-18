After Katy Perry Announced Her Exit From American Idol, A Former Champion Revealed Their Desire To Replace Her

The landscape of American Idol is going to look different following Season 22, as Katy Perry announced that she will exit the show after seven seasons as a judge. Fans certainly are already racking their brains for who would be best to join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan behind the judges’ table to assist in shaping contestants into potential music superstars. It’s possible that some of the singing competition’s alumni will be amongst those being considered, and at least one former champion has made it known she’d like to throw her hat in the ring.

Jordin Sparks, who won Season 6 of American Idol, expressed interest in replacing Katy Perry following the current season, as she wrote on X (Twitter) :

Oh hiiii American Idol — I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️

The former contestant was just 17 years old when she won the show, and her career since solidifies her place as one of American Idol ’s most famous contestants . She’s released four studio albums, been nominated for two Grammy Awards — in 2009 for her Pop Collaboration with Chris Brown on “No Air,” and in 2023 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with “Love Me Like I Am” — and taken her talents to the stage and screen, with multiple guest appearances on TV and appearing on Broadway in In the Heights and Waitress.

It definitely sounds like she’s got the resume to at least be considered for the gig, and several comments on Jordin Sparks’ social media post showed that she’s got support from her fans. People really liked the idea of seeing a former contestant join American Idol, writing:

Please do. Honestly. I think having an OG winner is exactly what it needs. – Corleydude94

This would be a sickening comebackkkkk – heypierreking

This is a perfect choice, she can guide them through something she’s experienced! Maybe a new star will be discovered.. like the good old days! – theejuddy

Closed mouths don’t get fed! Let’s see it! – yeahitsola

This is honestly what people have wanted - an Idol winner as a permanent judge is a phenomenal idea. She’s been through it, now having her to judge and mentor the new generation of talent is the best idea possible! – TheDrewBeaupre

One fan even invoked Jordin Sparks’ fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, posting:

Immediately 💅💅💅 pic.twitter.com/bIPhTYFmACFebruary 16, 2024 See more

With Season 22 just getting underway, there’s been no official talk of what will happen in Season 23 and beyond, with Katy Perry just the latest judge to leave the show . The “California Gurls” singer told Jimmy Kimmel that after years of connecting to the heart of America, she needs to “feel that pulse to my own beat.” However, her announcement comes after a tough season where she was accused of “mom-shaming” a contestant , and insiders suggested she felt “thrown under the bus” by producers in their portrayal of her as the “nasty judge.” Whoopi Goldberg also made comments about the show as a whole, saying American Idol was responsible for the “ downfall of American society .”