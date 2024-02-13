Katy Perry's Creative American Idol Exit Post Included A Cutout Dress With Butterflies And Two Truths And A Lie

Since Katy Perry joined the ever-changing judges panel on American Idol in 2018, she has been known for her emotion-filled and candid feedback . That has all led to some unforgettable moments and occasional controversy, such as the time she "shamed" one contestant into a viral sensation. Now, it appears that Perry's tenure on the show is coming to an end. The "Teenage Dream" singer announced her departure in a unique way. She took to social media, dressed in an eye-catching outfit adorned with butterflies, and played a game of two truths and a lie to share the news that this season would be her last on the reality competition show.

In her Instagram post, the singer is seen in a stunning cutaway black gown embellished with butterflies, posing against a simple backdrop. In addition to dropping the images, she invited her followers to play along with her two truths and a lie: "1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol." This creative reveal, which you can see embedded below, has captured the attention of fans and viewers, and marks the end of an era for the show. Check it out:

The celebrated songstress proceeded to make a headline-worthy appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday evening, revealing that after a seven-year stint as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, this season would be her last. The conversation (which was shared on YouTube) began with Kimmel cutting straight to the chase, asking the pop star about her future on the show. Initially, she diverted by expressing her excitement about her upcoming performance at Brazil's famous Rock in Rio music festival. However, she soon shared the unexpected news as follows:

I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It's connected me with like, the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You know what I'm saying, Jimmy?

Katy Perry's announced departure from the show comes eight months after sources close to her revealed to The Daily Mail that she was unhappy with the intense backlash she faced throughout Season 21. According to reports and a source close to the singer, Perry had been planning to leave the show since last year after feeling unfairly portrayed by the producers' editing choices, casting her as the "tough judge." Like how it was revealed that Simon Cowell’s rudeness was faked for TV, Perry claims so were much of her interactions in last year's season. She allegedly felt "thrown under the bus" by the show's producers and had allegedly been considering stepping away ever since.

While her departure may be imminent, that stop the “California Gurls” singer shared her excitement about the upcoming season of Idol. She also explained why she believed this to be a natural stopping point for her:

I was just thinking about it, because you know, this is our seventh season. Simon, Paula, Randy, they had seven seasons. ... I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.

There is currently no word on who may fill the judges chair following Katy Perry’s departure. Though you can bet that inquiring minds will be seeking out information on that front as time goes on. Also, I'd keep an eye out for Perry's social media account in case she drops more fresh fits and plays additional games with fans.