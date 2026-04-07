How Law & Order Nearly Got Canceled By The Time Jill Hennessy Was Cast: ‘Dick Wolf Was Being Pressured’

Law & Order is still waiting for a renewal as Season 25 continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule, but it’s only a matter of time before we get an update. The show returned to its TV staple-dom years after the original run ended, and between the successful revival and numerous spinoffs, it’s hard to imagine life without the Law & Order franchise. Evidently, though, the flagship procedural nearly got canceled by the time Jill Hennessy joined the show.

Hennessy starred on the legal drama during Seasons 4-6 back in the ‘90s, so Law & Order wasn’t yet the behemoth it is today. SVU wasn’t even out yet. When Hennessy joined in Season 4 as Assistant District Attorney Claire Kincaid, NBC was close to pulling the plug, and it was all because of her and S. Epatha Merkerson’s addition to the show that the plug-pulling didn’t happen, as Hennessy recalled to Yahoo!:

Then, to get a show like Law & Order. At that point, it wasn't well-known. I came in the fourth season, and it was about to be canceled. Dick Wolf was being pressured to add women to the cast, so they decided to add two female characters, Epatha and myself, and within that year, the ratings went up — and it just got more and more successful.

Not only is it crazy to think about Law & Order being canceled before hitting its syndication benchmark, but also to think that two new cast members were the catalyst for it remaining on the air for so many more years to come. Before Hennessy and Merkerson, who portrayed Lieutenant Anita Van Buren through Season 20, joined, there were actually no women on the main cast. Dick Wolf might have been pressured into adding two female leads, but it certainly seemed to work.

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Law & Order really took off after Season 4, and by Season 10 in 1999, NBC had ordered up the first and most successful of many spinoffs, Special Victims Unit. Hennessy was only on the OG series through Season 6, but it’s clear she made a major impact during her three seasons. Things would have gone much differently had she not been added, both in terms of the show and her own career, and we luckily don’t have to wonder “What if...?”

Meanwhile, Law & Order reached its milestone 25th season in September, and things have certainly changed since the ‘90s. Of course, the cast has gone through a lot of changes over the years, but fans are still tuning in. While a Season 26 has yet to be confirmed, there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for the series or the franchise as a whole. So we'll likely be Hennes-seeing new episodes again in the fall.

As for Hennessy, she is staying awfully busy as of late, and Law & Order was just another big stepping stone for her. The actress can currently be seen in the new Hallmark+ series Hope Valley: 1874, a When Calls the Heart prequel. Whether or not she’ll ever make a return to Law & Order remains to be seen, but she definitely has her hands full right now. However, you never know what could happen in the future.