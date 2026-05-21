Fans Name Drop Canceled Shows They're Still Upset About, And There's One I Know So Many Agree With

One of the worst feelings as a TV fan is when you get invested in a series, only to learn later that it’s never coming back. It happens every year without fail to something someone’s watching and there’s been some big TV cancellations already this year. While sometimes the networks and streamers pull the plug at the right time for some shows, let’s talk about the ones people are still sour about, one of which I think is the indisputable bummer.

(Image credit: ABC)

I'm Not Actually Talking About Pushing Daisies, Though Fans Are Still Sad

While perusing Reddit, I noticed a discussion on the TV shows that got away. Since this topic is near and dear to my own heart, I obviously clicked through and noticed one popular show fans got behind was an ABC comedy that was on for two seasons from 2007 to 2009. It was created by Bryan Fuller, who has since made other popular shows like Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery.

Yes, fans are still upset about the loss of Pushing Daisies.

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“I got so mad when they cancelled Pushing Daisies. They were setting up so many interesting plot lines that just got dropped because the show got cancelled. I will forever be bitter about it.” - @chicken_lover

“It was the writer strike that killed it it makes me so sad I just didn't rewatch of it from beginning to end and I still love it so very dearly I wish they could have completed the series.” - @mockturtle22

Pushing Daisies is a “forensic fairy tale” about a guy (Lee Pace) who can bring dead things back to life with his touch. It was critically acclaimed and won seven Emmys. Lucky for fans, Fuller recently said he’s actually working on a Season 3, so it might not always be on this list. At least a girl can hope.

(Image credit: ABC)

There Are Lots Of Other Shows Fans Are Salty About, Including Happy Endings

Another one TV fans are passionate about is ABC’s sitcom, Happy Endings, which ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Not unlike Friends or New Girl, it’s about six best friends in their late 20s/early thirties as they navigate life and relationships. Unlike Friends or New Girl, fans feel it was kicked off the air way too soon.

"There's not many shows that have the talent involved and the chemistry that Happy Endings had. Everyone worked well with each other, even the odd pairings." @braumbles

"That first season is so good everyone is perfect." - @whytypehour

"They could have easily done 7-8 seasons. Very few sitcoms had chemistry like that. You're totally right about the odd pairings working. There was no Chandler-Phoebe's in that friend group." @Whackedjob

If you missed out on this sitcom, it’s streaming for those with a Hulu subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Which Brings Me To Mindhunter

Netflix has earned a reputation of cancelling a lot of shows too soon, but one that fans stop talking about seven years later. David Fincher’s Mindhunter series was universally beloved when it came out and got two seasons, but a third season never happened reportedly because it was too expensive to produce and didn’t draw a big enough crowd for those with a Netflix subscription.

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“Mindhunter. Bring it back Netflix and Fincher you cowards” - @jayseagaming

“If I ever win the PowerBall and become a billionaire overnight I'm gonna a) sit perfectly still for thirty six hours b) follow the exact instructions from that famous reddit comment and then c) call David Fincher and say "hey finish Mindhunter, I gotchu"” - @j8sadm632b

These are all great picks, but I think there’s one that’s especially frustrating. Let’s talk about it.

(Image credit: NBC)

And The Winner Is… Freaks And Geeks

Freaks And Geeks got cancelled for a number of reasons, but looking back, it’s absolutely wild that we missed out on more than one season of a coming-of-age show from Judd Apatow starring Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, James Franco and Busy Philipps. It's untimely end has left fans like @pantstoaknifefight2 with a lot of questions.

Did Lindsey and Kim ever stop touring with The Dead? Did Daniel keep playing D&D? Did Bill move to Silicon Valley and become a satanic coder? I need fucking closure! Maybe I should write the movie fanfic

It only ran for 18 episodes from 1999 to 2000, and people aren’t happy… still. The comments section was, in fact, full of comments like this from @plane-tie6392 and more:

One of the best shows ever. 9.7/10 average score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Hard to blame the network for its cancellation though given it barely cracked the top 100 in the Nielsen ratings.

Can you imagine if we had seen these actors grow up together in these roles before becoming as big as they are now? It feels like a crime that never happened, and Rogen once rightfully called out the guy who pulled the plug. The short-lived show is currently on Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.