NBC Boss' 7-Word Reason For Law & Order: Organized Crime's Cancellation Is A Shot To The Fandom's Heart

While Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will be back later this year once their current seasons wrap on the 2026 TV schedule, Organized Crime is not so lucky. Over a year after the fifth season dropped on Peacock, it was confirmed that the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff was canceled. The news came as a surprise to me, and the network boss recently shared a take on the decision that felt like a shot to the fandom’s heart.

Organized Crime shifted from NBC to Peacock in 2025, but Season 5 ended up airing on NBC last fall. That move arguably made fans even more desperate for any news on a sixth season, which eventually came in April. Since the Law & Order franchise is still staying strong on NBC, I would've hoped that OC would go back to the network, so it was disappointing when that didn't pan out. For her part, Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared a seven-word response with Deadline when discussing why the show wouldn't continue on either Peacock or NBC:

We feel like it ran its course.

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Ouch! While those sentiments may seem subtle on the surface, they speak volumes. The exec's take hurts even more when considering the wave of support fans showered upon Organized Crime during its run. As for the assertion of the show running its course, I'd argue there were plenty of other stories to tell. Of course, such a notion doesn't always flow with the content needs of a network.

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At the very least, there might still be a silver lining following the end of Organized Crime. Fans all had the same request following the cancellation, and it was that Meloni’s Elliot Stabler return to SVU. Whether or not that will happen remains unclear, especially if budget cuts continue. Katz actually got honest about those monetary concerns as well while speaking with Deadline:

Obviously there are budget concerns, but I don’t think there’s anything drastic coming that I’m aware of.

Obviously, the Law & Order franchise has been a staple on NBC since the ‘90s so, amid the budget concerns, it’s just great to know it still has a presence on the network. And, should it be financially feasible to do so, I'd hope that the producers and network initiate some other crossovers to keep Organized Crime alive in some sense. And, who knows, maybe the series could be revived after an extended hiatus, not unlike the flagship show?

On that note, Law & Order and SVU will be back for Seasons 26 and 28, respectively, and fall premiere dates have yet to be announced. Fans can catch up on those shows by streaming them with a Peacock subscription, and that same membership also grants access to all five seasons of Organized Crime.