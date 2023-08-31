With Blue Bloods Season 14 Delayed This Fall, CBS Is Asking Fans For Help

The 2023 TV schedule is a lot emptier than usual this fall, as most of network television’s biggest scripted shows are nowhere to be found with new episodes. The WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike over the summer meant that production on shows like Blue Bloods simply never restarted after the end of the spring finale season, despite the Tom Selleck-led drama scoring a renewal for Season 14. While fans have to wait for any never-before-seen Reagan family dinners, CBS is looking for some help when it comes to reruns.

In place of new episodes this fall, Blue Bloods will air classic episodes from the first thirteen seasons on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. This won't just be a random assortment of cases or even Reagan family dinners (of which there are many), however, and the network is calling on fans to make some decisions. Between August 31 - September 8, viewers can vote for their favorites from a selection of episodes that have aired since the hit drama premiered back in 2010. At the time of writing, 275 episodes have aired.

CBS has narrowed those 275 down, though, and fans will be able to vote by following @CBSBlueBloods on Facebook. According to the Facebook account, each of the ten episodes that were narrowed down will air weekly beginning on Friday, September 29 and count down to the one that got the most votes. Here are the ten episodes that are options:

Season 1, Episode 22: "The Blue Templar"

Season 4, Episode 3: "To Protect and to Serve"

Season 5, Episode 22: "The Art of War"

Season 8, Episode 22: "My Aim is True"

Season 9, Episode 22: "Something Blue"

Season 10, Episode 14: "The Fog of War"

Season 10, Episode 19: "Family Secrets"

Season 11, Episode 12: "Happy Endings"

Season 11, Episode 16: "Justifies the Means"

Season 12, Episode 6: "Be Smart or Be Dead"

Personally, I'm a little surprised that CBS didn't include at least one episode from Season 13 to keep recent events a little fresher in fans' minds as the wait for Season 14 drags on, with the one that involved a Magnum P.I. reunion as a contender. Still, it must be hard to narrow 275 down to just 10! Plus, Season 13 is available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, so it's not hard to revisit the most recent season. That Top 10 list includes the finales of Season 1, Season 5, Season 8, Season 9, and the shortened Season 11.

The episodes were chosen by CBS for factors including memorable character arcs, the introductions of characters who would go on to become key, and outstanding guest stars. The fun fan initiative comes not too long after star Tom Selleck's rep debunked rumors about the actor having trouble on set, with no word on when the show will be back with new episodes. Blue Bloods had to undergo some budget cuts to get the renewal for Season 14, but at least CBS ordered another season without cutting almost all of the series regulars like what happened with Bob Hearts Abishola!

If you want to vote for the Blue Bloods classic episodes that will be counted down this fall on CBS, you can do so on the show's Facebook page. Or you could just make your own curated list and stream via Paramount+, but without the fan participation.