How Steven Spielberg And Other Major Filmmakers Are Reportedly Getting Involved At TCM Amid Major Changes At The Network
The masters at work.
Warner Brothers Discovery is in the midst of making major cost-cutting changes at the network, which has resulted in layoffs and many shakeups to the conglomerate’s assets. This previously put Turner Classic Movies, a network that runs classic films, in jeopardy. When this news started circulating, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson organized a meeting to convince executives of the network's viability. As a result, the three filmmakers will be more involved at TCM than ever.
A recent report by Variety revealed that the efforts by the three auteurs were successful, with TCM remaining and Charlie Tabesh staying on as Head of Programming. Spielberg, Scorsese and PTA have also been tapped to curate content at the network, meaning the directors will be heavily involved in what classic films the channel runs. They will be working with Warner Bros. film heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy on the curation efforts The filmmakers issued a joint statement, where they said:
This was all driven by outrage over the possibility of the network becoming defunct after the heavy layoffs of TCM staff. TCM is a major curator of showing films that otherwise wouldn’t be shown, and a big promoter of classic cinema. Its disappearance would be a major blow to cinephiles everywhere. With names like Spielberg, Scorsese and PTA involved, hopefully it will help draw attention to the network, getting more eyes on the channel. All three are responsible for some of the most popular films of all time, like Jaws, Goodfellas and There Will be Blood.
The TCM drama hasn’t been the only high profile cost-cutting measure at WB. The company has been responsible for eliminating large chunks of original content from its streaming service, Max. It also scrapped the Batgirl film after it had already completed production, attracting criticism from fans. Shakeups at the network have also included a change of leadership at DC and green-lighting more franchise additions like additional Lord of the Rings movies and a Harry Potter television series. TCM may not have been an initial concern for WB, but it clearly was for the high-profile filmmakers who helped save the subsidiary.
These three are the perfect minds to be responsible for curation at the network. They have been champions of the classics throughout their careers and big supporters of TCM. Anderson’s wife, SNL’s Maya Rudolph, once revealed that they have the movie channel on in their house constantly, and when Scorsese talks about his favorite films, he lists some fit-for-TCM titles like Fellini’s 8 ½ and Welles' Citizen Kane. Spielberg also referenced some of his classic influences in his self-titled HBO documentary. These are clear lovers of cinema, and them coming together as curators will be something truly special.
Turner Classic Movies is a network channel, so check your local listings find out how to watch the channel. TCM also has its own section on Max, so cinephiles can stream classics on demand with a Max subscription. Film fans should also check out our feature on some of our favorite classic films you will definitely love.
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
