I Used To Love The Saw Movies. Why The Timeline Of Saw X Has Me So Happy As An OG Fan

As someone who revels in keeping track of what upcoming horror movies are in play, there was a phrase from the past that used to return as a comfort around this time of year: “If it’s Halloween, it must be Saw.” For seven years in a row, the franchise originated by James Wan and Leigh Whannell gave us clockwork entries in the book of John Kramer’s legacy of pain. It was good for a while, but at a certain point, not even my OG fandom could guarantee me showing up for the next chapter.

We're about to see it happen again, and for the first time in a while, there are several reasons why I’m actually glad to see Saw X ’s release approaching. Part of it has to do with the entry's place on the franchise timeline happens, and the possibilities it opens up. As we approach this next round of the seasonal bloodletting, which has aptly brought back the official Saw Blood Drive as well, it’s a good time to cut into why this new story holds so much promise in my eyes.

But to do that, I have to face down the demons of what turned me off of the franchise in the first place.

Where The Saw Franchise Lost Me

In my defense, I hung in with the Saw movies pretty damned long. How long you may ask? Well, I saw the first six movies theatrically, considering this yearly horror show as an appointment I was always glad to keep. By the time Saw V rolled around, I was starting to feel the theoretical noose tighten around the increasingly convoluted story; a timeline I would be delighted to try and untangle in full some day.

However, Saw VI was the one that pushed me away. It wasn’t because of the gore, because how the hell does one get to the sixth movie being squeamish? Let’s not forget that in the litany of ranked Saw movie traps , there are some pretty nasty devices. Rather, it was the story that made me check out. More specifically it felt like the vendetta John Kramer (Tobin Bell) held against his insurance company was out of character.

Sure, I can understand his point, but it felt like this plot was extremely separated from the original code of Jigsaw. The traps weren’t supposed to be acts of revenge or merciless killing, as that’s the stuff for which he’d kill disappointing disciples. Rather, people were supposed to learn something and potentially walk away with some scares or missing parts.

By the time Saw: The Final Chapter came around, I waited for the DVD, which really pissed me off because I missed seeing it back when it was billed as Saw 3D. And I’ll admit, I only saw Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw because it’s kind of part of my job. Those too felt like misfires, but Saw X has given me hope based on how I interpret what I've seen so far.

Saw X Takes The Story Back To Those Early Golden Days

If you want to keep the story for Saw X straight, you only need to see the first movie and maybe 2017’s Jigsaw. As we were shown in the trailer for Saw X, John Kramer’s plot to wreak havoc on a scam cancer clinic is from an earlier part on his timeline; one where he’s actually living and breathing, instead of existing solely through flashbacks and audio tapes, which is something we haven’t seen in a while.

How’s that going to affect the overall Saw timeline? I don’t know yet, as I haven’t seen the movie. I don’t need to know to be excited, because the run of Saw II through Saw IV is where the gold is, in my opinion. Being able to watch the original film with a Peacock subscription at the time of this writing makes the prospect of seeing Saw X all the more attractive, as I can revisit the rest of the lore at my leisure. Not to mention, this new film also includes another welcomed blast from the past for old time’s sake.

We’re Going To See More Of Amanda’s Apprenticeship

You know a Saw movie is heading for a jaw dropping finale when Charlie Clouser’s “Hello Zepp” starts playing in the third act solution. Like a twisted version of Hercule Poirot’s drawing room scenes, unraveling how the latest piece of the puzzle fit the overall legacy of Jigsaw always came with a huge reveal.

Perhaps the greatest was at the end of Saw II, when it was revealed that Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith) had become John Kramer’s apprentice. Almost immediately, we saw Ms. Young struggle with adhering to the code of Jigsaw, which eventually saw her die at the end of Saw III the next year.

It was a fitting end and added a nasty twist that kept things fresh; but it was also a bummer to watch. We never really got to see Amanda’s skills fully at work, despite her assistance in Saw II’s game also counting towards her tenure. But now that she’s returned for Saw X , we’ll see a little more of this fan favorite in action. For this franchise, that’s a huge return to tradition, and as sick as it sounds, it’s kind of cozy.

Tobin Bell Is The Saw Franchise

Bringing back Tobin Bell to the Saw franchise is also something that’s exceedingly comfortable. I’ll admit that Spiral’s ending showed it was going for something new, while also trying to engage OG Saw fans who may have been disillusioned. I’ll even grant points to the fact that while the movie on the whole didn’t grab me, Max Mingella’s Detective William Schenk showed a lot of promise for a new recurring villain.

And yet, Tobin Bell is the nasty antagonistic heart of the Saw saga, there's no question about it. I don’t care if John Kramer’s aging process mirrors that of Lucas Black from the Fast Saga, seeing John in the flesh and ready to do some damage is intriguing enough to bring me to the table. Also, Mr. Bell has one of those voices that can truly feel threatening, even with the most mundane pieces of dialogue.

Some Twists Might Correct The Mistakes Of Subpar Installments

There are rumors already starting to take hold that Saw X might also mark the return of Detective Lieutenant Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor). This is another character who wound up surprising everyone as a member of Jigsaw’s inner spiral, and some are convinced that the trailer previously released may hint at his second coming. If that’s the case, this is a good opportunity for Hoffman’s arc to be properly enriched.

Having someone on the inside of law enforcement is a slick move, and I remember Saw V making good use of this plotline back in the day. But now that there’s another adventure cropping up in a simpler time in the legacy’s overall plot, perhaps there’s a chance to work some “future” elements in more organically.

Hell, John Kramer’s war against his insurance carrier might be more justified by what we see happen in Saw X. If we can get “Justice for Han,” then why not hold out hope a better reason for Kramer’s revenge?

Newcomers To Saw Can Catch Up Really Easily

At this point, I haven’t done a proper rewatch of the movies preceding Saw X in quite some time. The series is supposedly moving away from the tight continuity to do something new in Spiral, and with Jigsaw’s ending placing it so far back in the timeline, there hasn’t been a need to refresh that knowledge since Saw 3D’s release in 2010. A new generation can now start itself off on the right foot, only needing to see Saw before heading out.

It’s a move reminiscent of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. Taking the direct sequel route has given this saga a chance to have fresh blood pumping through its veins, without necessarily needing to ignore the canon that comes after. Whatever happens next could be just the ticket to make this old Saw new again; which is something to consider as two milestones are being crossed off the list of uncharted territory.